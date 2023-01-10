Search icon
Rohit Sharma comforts a crying fan, viral video wins internet

Team India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma surely knows how to win hearts, and he has proved it again.

Image: Twitter

The Indian men’s cricket team is in Guwahati to play the first ODI against Sri Lanka. The players utilise such opportunities to interact with their fans and well-wishers. Team captain Rohit Sharma is one such player.

However, his interaction session with fans saw a very dramatic scene when a young boy got overwhelmed after seeing Sharma around the practice ground. After spotting the little fan crying, Sharma went up to him and consoled him. He talked to the boy and showed how graciously he treats his fans. The fan looked happy after his conversation with Sharma.

India and Sri Lanka are going to clash in the first one day match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati today. It’s a three match bilateral series between the two countries.

Earlier, India and Sri Lanka collided for the T20 series which went in India’s favour by 2-1. Suryakumar Yadav emerged as the top performer for India in the series.

Now, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in the squad, team India is looking very formidable against Sri Lanka.

The 50 over World Cup is also scheduled for later this year, and thus every team has started focussing on the relatively longer format of the game. The winner of this bilateral series would definitely have an advantage over others.  

