Team India clinched the T20 World Cup 2024 title after beating South Africa by 7 runs in a thrilling final on June 29. Months after winning their second T20 World Cup title, India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson has made a big revelation about Rohit Sharma-led Playing XI for the final in Barbados.

Samson who won the T20 World Cup title without playing a single match revealed that he had a strong chance of playing in the final. However, this changed just moments before the toss.

In an interview, Samson shared that he was getting ready to play in the final for India when Rohit told him the team would stick with the same XI.

"I had a chance to play the final. I was told to stay ready. I was ready. However, they decided before the toss that we would go with the same team. I was like, no worries. I was in that type of mood," Samson told journalist Vimal Kumar during a chat.

"During the warm-up, Rohit took me to the side and started to explain to me why he was making that decision. He was like, You understood, na? You know his way, very casual? I told him, 'Let us win the match and then talk.' You focus on the match."

"He came back one minute later and said, 'I know you are cursing me in your mind.' I think you are not happy. I feel like you have something on your mind. Then we had a discussion. I told him, 'As a player, I want to play'," he added.

Samson expressed to Rohit that he didn’t want to miss the chance to play in a final under his captaincy. This is a regret he will carry for the rest of his life.

However, Samson showcased his batting prowess against Bangladesh in the recent three-match T20I series at home. He scored the second-fastest century by an Indian in T20Is, achieving it in just 40 balls.

Additionally, he set a new record for the fastest fifty by an Indian batter in T20Is against Bangladesh, reaching the milestone in 23 balls, surpassing Rohit Sharma's previous record.

