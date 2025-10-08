Rohit Sharma buys Tesla Model Y with special number plate '3015'; Check price and its meaning

Rohit Sharma, the captain who guided India to triumph in the Champions Trophy, received a unique memento from cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar at the CEAT Cricket Awards held on Tuesday, October 7th.

Rohit Sharma, the former captain of India's cricket team, has recently acquired a Tesla Model Y electric SUV, adding to his impressive collection that already includes the luxurious orange Lamborghini Urus SE. The Indian cricketer, dressed in a black tee, was seen driving his new electric SUV from the American EV manufacturer on the bustling streets of Mumbai.

In India, Tesla offers the Model Y in two variants: Rear-Wheel Drive and Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive. The Rear-Wheel Drive variant is priced at Rs 59.89 lakh, while the Long Range version comes at Rs 67.89 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom), positioning this electric SUV among the most expensive high-end EVs available in India.

What Makes It Unique?

Similar to the Lamborghini Urus SE, Rohit Sharma's Tesla Model Y is adorned with a personalized number plate – 3015 – which signifies the birthdates of his children (Daughter's DOB: December 30, Son's DOB: November 15) as well as his jersey number (45). Aside from this, the SUV maintains a clean appearance with no additional customizations or enhancements. Alongside the Lamborghini Urus SE, the Indian cricketer's garage also includes a BMW M5 (F1 Edition), a Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d, and a Toyota Fortuner.

Tesla Model Y Specifications: Range and Battery

The base variant of the Model Y offers a WLTP-claimed range of 500km powered by a 60kWh battery, while the Long Range variant boasts a range of 622km (WLTP) with a 78.1kWh battery pack. The vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in a claimed time of 5.6 seconds, with a top speed capped at 201km/h.

Tesla Model Y Features

Notable features of the Model Y include a 15.4-inch touchscreen, wireless connectivity, a premium sound system equipped with 9 speakers, a panoramic glass roof, a heated windshield, an integrated dashcam, heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) suite.

