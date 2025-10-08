Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sameer Wankhede breaks silence after Delhi HC summons Red Chillies, Netflix in defamation case: 'I am fighting for...'

Sameer Wankhede breaks silence after Delhi HC summons Red Chillies, Netflix

DNA TV Show: Why Trump wants Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan

DNA TV Show: Why Trump wants Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan

Rohit Sharma buys Tesla Model Y with special number plate '3015'; Check price and its meaning

Rohit Sharma buys Tesla Model Y with special number plate '3015'; Check price

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Rohit Sharma buys Tesla Model Y with special number plate '3015'; Check price and its meaning

Rohit Sharma, the captain who guided India to triumph in the Champions Trophy, received a unique memento from cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar at the CEAT Cricket Awards held on Tuesday, October 7th.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 11:30 PM IST

Rohit Sharma buys Tesla Model Y with special number plate '3015'; Check price and its meaning
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rohit Sharma, the former captain of India's cricket team, has recently acquired a Tesla Model Y electric SUV, adding to his impressive collection that already includes the luxurious orange Lamborghini Urus SE. The Indian cricketer, dressed in a black tee, was seen driving his new electric SUV from the American EV manufacturer on the bustling streets of Mumbai.

In India, Tesla offers the Model Y in two variants: Rear-Wheel Drive and Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive. The Rear-Wheel Drive variant is priced at Rs 59.89 lakh, while the Long Range version comes at Rs 67.89 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom), positioning this electric SUV among the most expensive high-end EVs available in India.

What Makes It Unique?

Similar to the Lamborghini Urus SE, Rohit Sharma's Tesla Model Y is adorned with a personalized number plate – 3015 – which signifies the birthdates of his children (Daughter's DOB: December 30, Son's DOB: November 15) as well as his jersey number (45). Aside from this, the SUV maintains a clean appearance with no additional customizations or enhancements. Alongside the Lamborghini Urus SE, the Indian cricketer's garage also includes a BMW M5 (F1 Edition), a Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d, and a Toyota Fortuner.

Tesla Model Y Specifications: Range and Battery

The base variant of the Model Y offers a WLTP-claimed range of 500km powered by a 60kWh battery, while the Long Range variant boasts a range of 622km (WLTP) with a 78.1kWh battery pack. The vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in a claimed time of 5.6 seconds, with a top speed capped at 201km/h.

Tesla Model Y Features

Notable features of the Model Y include a 15.4-inch touchscreen, wireless connectivity, a premium sound system equipped with 9 speakers, a panoramic glass roof, a heated windshield, an integrated dashcam, heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) suite.

Also read| 'Rohit Sharma was disrespected, Virat Kohli felt unwanted': Ex-India star blasts Gautam Gambhir and Co in explosive rant

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG Diwali gift for Himachal govt employees as CM announces hike in wages and...; check details
BIG Diwali gift for Himachal govt employees as CM announces hike in wages and...
Amid Bihar Elections 2025 buzz, can you guess 'State Icon' Maithili Thakur's only Bollywood song from Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film? Not Drishyam, but..
Amid Bihar Elections 2025, can you guess Maithili Thakur's only Bollywood song?
DOUBLE trouble for India: Pakistan to get high-tech AIM-120 missiles from US, China to sell 20 fighter jets to...
DOUBLE trouble for India: Pakistan to get high-tech AIM-120 missiles from US...
Bihar election 2025: Jitan Ram Manjhi invokes Dinkar's 'Rashmirathi' to demand 15 seats from NDA, 'Ho nyay agar toh....'
Bihar election 2025: Jitan Ram Manjhi invokes Dinkar's 'Rashmirathi' to demand..
Who is Maithili Thakur? Folk singer sparks buzz over possible political jump during Bihar Election 2025
Who is Maithili Thakur? Folk singer sparks buzz over possible political jump dur
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE