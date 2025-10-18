FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi metro passengers ALERT! DMRC revises timings on Diwali, Choti Diwali, last train to depart at..., check metro schedule to Noida, Ghaziabad

Salman Khan celebrates 12 years of Being Human, shares family photos featuring Malaika Arora, Seema Sajdeh: 'Family that continues to grow'

Nobel Prize: Why Alfred Nobel did not include mathematics in his list of awards

Defence minister Rajnath Singh flags of first batch of BrahMos missiles, says 'Lucknow unit turnover to touch Rs 30000000000...'

China Eastern Airlines to resume flights between Delhi, Shanghai from..., check routes, timings and more

Rohit Sharma breaks silence on ODI World Cup 2027 plans amid future speculation

When will India receive 'good news' on tariffs? Commerce minister Piyush Goyal says, 'Have said many times...'

Happy Chhoti Diwali 2025: 25+ best wishes, messages, quotes to share on festival of lights with your loved ones

BIG BLOW to NDA in Bihar, Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) candidate Seema Singh's nomination from Marhaura rejected ahead of elections due to...

Dhanteras 2025 shubh muhurat: Date, puja timings, city-wise timings, significance and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi-NCR: Delhi's air quality remains 'poor' for fifth consecutive day ahead of Diwali, Ghaziabad worst; check here

Delhi-NCR: Delhi's air quality remains 'poor' for fifth consecutive day

Delhi metro passengers ALERT! DMRC revises timings on Diwali, Choti Diwali, last train to depart at..., check metro schedule to Noida, Ghaziabad

Delhi metro passengers ALERT! DMRC revises timings on Diwali, last train to...

Salman Khan celebrates 12 years of Being Human, shares family photos featuring Malaika Arora, Seema Sajdeh: 'Family that continues to grow'

Salman Khan celebrates 12 years of Being Human, shares family photos featuring M

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Rohit Sharma breaks silence on ODI World Cup 2027 plans amid future speculation

Rohit Sharma has finally broken his silence on the ODI World Cup 2027, addressing speculation about his future in Team India. The former captain shared his plans and intentions, offering clarity on his role while fans and experts debate whether he will play for India in the next ICC ODI World Cup.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 06:45 PM IST

Rohit Sharma breaks silence on ODI World Cup 2027 plans amid future speculation
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India is gearing up to face Australia in a three-match ODI series starting on October 19 (Sunday) at the Optus Stadium in Perth. This match holds special significance as it will see the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the Indian team after a seven-month hiatus. For Rohit, this match will be a unique experience, as he will not be leading the team, having been succeeded by Shubman Gill. There are ongoing discussions about his participation in the ODI World Cup, particularly following his removal from the captaincy.

During a recent interaction with children for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Rohit Sharma expressed his desire to compete in the ODI World Cup 2027 in Australia. He also shared that his ultimate dream is to secure a World Cup victory for India, a milestone that has eluded him throughout his illustrious career.

Rohit Sharma Shares His World Cup Aspirations

When a child inquired about his next game, Rohit responded, “I will play in October. On the 19th of October, we are playing in Australia.”

Another child asked Rohit about the timing of the next World Cup and if he would participate. “I want to,” Rohit replied.

The boy expressed his eagerness to see Rohit bat. “There are a lot of matches before the World Cup,” the former Indian captain noted.

When another child questioned him about his dream of winning the World Cup, Rohit simply smiled and said, “Yes.”

Recently, chief selector Ajit Agarkar disclosed that younger players could potentially fill the roles of both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli by the time the World Cup 2027 arrives. Even if they score three centuries in the series against Australia, there is no assurance that they will participate in the tournament two years from now.

“They are part of the squad at the moment in Australia. They are incredible players...Two years from now, it is difficult to say what the situation will be. Who knows, there can be younger players who will take the spot. Both are great players, and they will not be put to the test in every match. Once they start playing, we will assess the situation. It is about winning trophies, not just runs. It is not like if they score three hundreds in the Australia series, they will play the World Cup in 2027. We have to take the situation into consideration." Agarkar said in an interaction with NDTV.

Also read| IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eye historic ODI feats as India take on Australia Down Under

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistani minister Khawaja Asif again links India with Afghanistan conflict: 'Rulers of Kabul in...'
Pak minister Asif again links India with Afghan conflict: 'Kabul rulers in...'
India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs ENG-W live on TV and online?
India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch
'Crucial for...': Rajnath Singh's BIG statement amid Chinese control over rare earth minerals
'Crucial for...': Rajnath Singh's BIG statement amid Chinese control over...
IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eye historic ODI feats as India take on Australia Down Under
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eye historic ODI feats as India take on Australia Down
Massive fire breaks out at Dhaka international airport, all flights suspended
Massive fire breaks out at Dhaka international airport
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE