Rohit Sharma breaks silence on ODI World Cup 2027 plans amid future speculation

Rohit Sharma has finally broken his silence on the ODI World Cup 2027, addressing speculation about his future in Team India. The former captain shared his plans and intentions, offering clarity on his role while fans and experts debate whether he will play for India in the next ICC ODI World Cup.

India is gearing up to face Australia in a three-match ODI series starting on October 19 (Sunday) at the Optus Stadium in Perth. This match holds special significance as it will see the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the Indian team after a seven-month hiatus. For Rohit, this match will be a unique experience, as he will not be leading the team, having been succeeded by Shubman Gill. There are ongoing discussions about his participation in the ODI World Cup, particularly following his removal from the captaincy.

During a recent interaction with children for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Rohit Sharma expressed his desire to compete in the ODI World Cup 2027 in Australia. He also shared that his ultimate dream is to secure a World Cup victory for India, a milestone that has eluded him throughout his illustrious career.

Rohit Sharma Shares His World Cup Aspirations

When a child inquired about his next game, Rohit responded, “I will play in October. On the 19th of October, we are playing in Australia.”

Another child asked Rohit about the timing of the next World Cup and if he would participate. “I want to,” Rohit replied.

The boy expressed his eagerness to see Rohit bat. “There are a lot of matches before the World Cup,” the former Indian captain noted.

When another child questioned him about his dream of winning the World Cup, Rohit simply smiled and said, “Yes.”

Recently, chief selector Ajit Agarkar disclosed that younger players could potentially fill the roles of both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli by the time the World Cup 2027 arrives. Even if they score three centuries in the series against Australia, there is no assurance that they will participate in the tournament two years from now.

“They are part of the squad at the moment in Australia. They are incredible players...Two years from now, it is difficult to say what the situation will be. Who knows, there can be younger players who will take the spot. Both are great players, and they will not be put to the test in every match. Once they start playing, we will assess the situation. It is about winning trophies, not just runs. It is not like if they score three hundreds in the Australia series, they will play the World Cup in 2027. We have to take the situation into consideration." Agarkar said in an interaction with NDTV.

