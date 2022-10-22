Rohit Sharma breaks silence on India's call of not travelling to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

Source: ICC (Twitter)

Team India's preparations for their upcoming T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan have been clouded by the BCCI's call to not send the Indian team across to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. The issue has been a major talking point in the lead-up to the India-Pakistan match in World Cup.

After Jay Shah's remarks about hosting the Asia Cup 2023 in a 'neutral venue', the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reacted by issuing a statement, hinting that they would consider boycotting the ODI World Cup in India next year.

Skipper Rohit Sharma was questioned about the issue during the press conference ahead of India's final training session before the high-octane clash against Pakistan, and the 'Hitman' gave a no-nonsense verdict.

READ| 'Name a better sound..': Virat Kohli smashes big hits in nets session before T20 World Cup match vs Pakistan

"My take on the issue is, let us focus on the match that we have tomorrow. We need not think about the future. The BCCI will take the decision and we will do what we are told. Till then let us focus on the match that we have in hand," said Rohit.

Rohit also hinted that he'd not shy away from making changes to his playing XI throughout the World Cup, as per the demand of the situation.

"There are times like this time when we don't have much information about how teams have fared at this time of the year. At times, you depend on your instincts and choose the player on current form and how he is doing," Rohit said.

READ| 'I'm not playing World Cup..': MS Dhoni's brilliant response wins the internet, watch viral video

"But we also study a lot of data. I am open about my playing XI. I don't mind having one or two changes per game in the playing XI."

With inputs from PTI