Rohit Sharma breaks MS Dhoni's record of most sixes in ODIs in India

Image Source: Twitter



Indian captain Rohit Sharma shattered a long-standing record held by MS Dhoni to become India's most prolific six-hitter in the history of ODI cricket. On Wednesday (January 18), at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad, Rohit achieved this remarkable feat during the first ODI between India and New Zealand.

Rohit won the toss and decided to bat first in the series opener, explaining that the team wanted to get into the habit of defending totals in preparation for the upcoming World Cup. The Indian squad is entering the series on a high note, having achieved a remarkable 3-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma gave India a blistering start with a knock of 34 runs in just 38 balls, but failed to convert his score into a big knock. The Indian captain's knock included two maximums, breaking MS Dhoni's long-standing record. Rohit is now India's leading six-getter in the history of ODI cricket, with a total of 125 sixes to his name.

Rohit and Dhoni are the only two Indians with more than 100 sixes in the 50-over format, with Yuvraj Singh a distant third in the list. His effort in the series opener was a testament to his prowess as a batsman, and a reminder of the legacy he is creating in the world of cricket.

Most sixes in ODI in India:

1) Rohit - 125

2) Dhoni - 123

3) Yuvraj - 71

During his innings, Rohit Sharma surpassed former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist's ODI run tally of 9619. He was eventually dismissed for 34 off 38 balls, having hit two sixes and four boundaries along the way.

READ| IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Shubman Gill breaks Virat Kohli's record, becomes fastest Indian to 1000 runs in ODI history