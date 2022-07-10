Rohit Sharma becomes the first Indian cricketer to score 300 fours in T20Is

Rohit Sharma

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday became the first Indian batter to register 300 fours to his name in the T20Is. Rohit achieved this feat during the second T20I against England where he scored 31 runs off 20 balls and smashed three fours and two sixes to take his overall fours tally to 301.

With this record, Rohit came to the second position on the tally, surpassing India batter Virat Kohli, who stands in third place with a total of 298 fours. The list is led by Ireland batter Paul Stirling with a total of 325 fours.

Coming to the match, the Indian pace attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah feasted on English batters and delivered tight bowling performances to help the visitors clinch the T20 series after bundling out England for 121 runs within 17 overs in the second T20I here at Birmingham on Saturday.

England pacers, led by Richard Gleeson and Chris Jordan, dominated the Indian batters in the second T20I here at Birmingham as Men in Blue posted a competitive 170/8 in their 20 overs, with efforts from captain Rohit Sharma (31) and Ravindra Jadeja (46*) proving extremely valuable for the visitors.

England had an extremely disappointing day with the bat. The highly-attacking batting line-up could not live up to its hype again, fizzling out in front of Indian pacers. Indians moved on from their slightly-off batting performance in the first half to bundle out hosts for 121 and capture the series.

Only Moeen Ali (35) and David Willey (33*) could put up some decent scores next to their names. The foundation for this amazing exhibition of bowling was laid by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the powerplays. Both the teams will now be squaring off for the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Sunday at Nottingham.