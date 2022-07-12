Rohit Sharma becomes the first Indian batsman to hit 250+ sixes in the ODIs, 4th overall to achieve this feat

Rohit Sharma

India captain Rohit Sharma became the first Indian batter to reach the 250 sixes milestone in one-day international cricket during his 76* run knock against England in the first ODI which was played at the Oval in London on July 12, 2022.

READ: Manchester United beat Liverpool 4-0 in pre-season to kick off Erik ten Hag era

Rohit Sharma’s 76* consisted of 7 fours and 5 sixes, with all of them coming off his favorite pull shot, and with Shikhar Dhawan making 31*, India reached the target of 111 in 18.4 overs with the duo adding 114 unbeaten runs for the opening wicket, their 18th century stand in ODIs.

Meanwhile, the duo also went past the 5,000-run mark for the opening partnership in ODIs, making them only the second Indian pair after Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly (6609 runs) to achieve this feat and now have the fourth most runs in 5108 in 112 innings with 18-century stands and their highest stand being 210 runs.

Opting to field first, the pace bowling duo of Jasprit Bumrah (6/19 of 7.2 overs) and Mohammed Shami (3/31 of 7 overs) wreaked havoc, sharing nine wickets between them. Medium-pacer Prasidh Krishna also scalped up one wicket.

READ: Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan reached THIS unique milestone in the 1st ODI against England

The Indian team went on to win this match by 10 wickets and Jasprit Bumrah was named the 'player of the match' for his 6-wicket haul in this game. The 2nd ODI game of the 3-match ODI series will be played the Lord's cricket ground, London on 14th July (Thursday)