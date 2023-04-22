Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to hit 250 IPL sixes during MI vs PBKS match; third after Gayle, de Villiers (Photo: Twitter/Mumbai Indians)

IPL 2023, MI vs PBKS: During the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Saturday, Rohit Sharma became the first Indian to hit 250 IPL sixes. He is the third player to achieve the feat after Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers.

The MI skipper reached the feat with his third six of the match in his 228th IPL innings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The 35-year-old MI player's highest tally of sixes came in 2013 when he smashed 28 sixes from 19 innings.

With the second six of his innings, he also became only the third IPL captain to hit over 150 sixes behind MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Only Dhoni (272) has more sixes than Rohit (243) as captain in all T20s. Rohit is also the leading six-hitter in men's T20Is, with 182 maximums from 140 innings. Earlier, PBKS posted a massive 214/8 against MI in Match 31 of the 16th season of the IPL.

