Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian player to feature in 400 T20s

Rohit Sharma

Rohit is one of the greatest white-ball cricketers of the contemporary era. He is one of the sweetest timers of the ball, widely revered for his flair and technique. He is also an exceptional captain, having led Mumbai Indians to five titles in IPL. Rohit Sharma has numerous records to his name and in the 2nd T20I match against South Africa, He became first Indian player to feature in 400 T20 matches.

Rohit Sharma already holds the record for the most number of Twenty20 internationals played in men's cricket. The India captain has played 140 matches, 16 more than nearest-rival Shoaib Malik of Pakistan.

Only Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni are the Indian cricketers to have played more than 350 matches in T20s.

Overall, Rohit has the ninth-most appearances in the history of T20 cricket. He ranks behind Kieron Pollard (614), Dwayne Bravo (556), Shoaib Malik (481), Chris Gayle (463), Sunil Narine (435), Ravi Bopara (429), Andre Russell (428), and David Miller (402).

Rohit has so far struck 10,544 runs across 399 T20s. He averages 31.28 and has struck at a healthy rate of 134.04. He has slammed six hundreds and 71 fifties, with the best score of 118 versus Sri Lanka. A boundary hitter at will, Rohit has belted 936 fours and 457 sixes.