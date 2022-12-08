Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian batsman to hit 500 sixes at international level

Rohit Sharma

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday became the first Indian to smash 500 sixes in international cricket, overall the second cricketer to do so. The hard-hitting 'Hitman' accomplished this landmark during India's second ODI match against Bangladesh at Dhaka.

Coming at number nine after sustaining a thumb injury, the batter smashed an unbeaten 51 off just 28 balls, with three fours and five sixes. He struck the ball at a strike rate of 182.14. Despite India's loss by five runs, Rohit Sharma won the hearts of many with his determination, commitment and bravery to carry on batting and bringing his team on brink of a win despite injury.

With this, the batters' six tally in international cricket has gone up to 502. West Indies legend Chris Gayle has smashed the most number of sixes in international cricket, with a total of 553. Other notable six hitters in international cricket who are behind these two legends are former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi (476 sixes), former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum (398 sixes) and New Zealand opener Martin Guptill (383 sixes).

Bangladesh survived a late blitz from an injured Rohit Sharma to secure a narrow five-run win to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium here on Wednesday. Bangladesh now has an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh was off to a bad start and were reduced to 69/6. From that point, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (100*) and Mahmudullah (77) put a match-winning stand of 148 runs for the seventh wicket that powered their side to 271/7 in their 50 overs.

Washington Sundar (3/37) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik also took two wickets.

Chasing 272, India was also reduced to 65/4 due to some fantastic bowling by Bangladesh.Shreyas Iyer (82) continued his golden run with the bat, putting a 107-run stand with bowling all-rounder Axar Patel (56) for the fifth wicket.

After these two batters were dismissed, Bangladesh seemed to have made a comeback in the game. However, skipper Rohit came down the order with an injured thumb and almost stole the game from Bangladesh, smashing an unbeaten 51 off 28 balls with three fours and five sixes.

But a maiden 48th over played by Mohammed Siraj and bowled by Mustafizur Rahman boosted Bangladesh's chances of winning. However, Rohit carried on with his carnage, but Mustafizur held his nerves to defend 20 runs in the last over to pull off a memorable win.

Ebadot Hossain (3/45), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2/46) were impressive for Bangladesh. Shakib also picked up two scalps while Mustafizur and Mahmudullah got one wicket each.Mehidy`s all-round performance earned him the 'Man of the Match' title.