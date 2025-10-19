Rohit Sharma becomes 5th Indian ever to achieve major milestone in international cricket

With his return to the ODI match in Perth, the former Indian skipper is all set to script history and become the fifth-ever Indian player ever to...

Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma made his ODI comeback on Sunday with the 1st game against Australia in the 3-match series. He has now become the fifth-ever Indian player to feature in his 500th international match, followed by Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rahul Dravid. The Perth ODI is also Rohit's first ODI game since lifting the 2025 Champions Trophy on March 9 in Dubai. After the CT2025 Final, Rohit played in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has been out of action since then.

Rohit features in his 500th international game

Before the Perth ODI, Rohit had played 499 international games where he scored 19,700 runs at an average of 42.18, which included 49 centuries and 108 fifties. Not only this, Rohit needs just 54 more runs to surpass former skipper Sourav Ganguly to become India's 3rd highest ODI run scorer.

If Rohit manages to add 300 more runs in the 3-match series against Australia, he would become the 14th player to breach the 20,000 international run mark. He would also be the fourth Indian ever to achieve the milestone.

However, Rohit failed to churn out big in the Perth ODI and was dismissed at just 8 in the Powerplay by Josh Hazlewood. Just ahead of the end of the 9th over of the match, when the game was stopped due to rain, India had already lost three early wickets, Rohit, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill.

Ahead of the commencement of the game, Rohit also presented the ODI cap to debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy.