CRICKET

Rohit Sharma appointed as brand ambassador of ICC T20 World CUp 2026 by Jay Shah

During the ICC T20 World Cup Schedule Announcement event, Jay Shah announced former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma as the tournament's brand ambassador.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 08:18 PM IST

Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has been announced as the new ICC brand ambassador for the T20 World Cup 2026, which is scheduled to commence on February 7. ICC chairman Jay Shah announced the special news during the schedule announcement event on Tuesday, November 25. Later, Jay Shah also shared the news on his social media handles and wrote, ''It’s my honour to announce that @ImRo45 is the tournament ambassador for the upcoming @T20WorldCup in India & Sri Lanka. There can be no better representative for the event than the winning captain of the 2024 T20 World Cup, and a player who has been in all nine editions so far.''

For those unversed, Rohit has been on both the title-winning squads for Team India, from 2007 to 2024. He also became the first cricketer to be named the brand ambassador while being an active cricketer.

''From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank ICC, Jay bhai. It’s a huge honour for me. Being an ambassador for ICC, I was told by someone now, while playing, no one has been announced as an ICC ambassador. So, it’s a great privilege for me. Very grateful and very honoured,'' Rohit said on becoming the ambassador of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, India are in Group A along with Namibia, Netherlands, USA, and Pakistan. India will begin its campaign on February 7 against the USA, followed by a match with Namibia in New Delhi. The high-octane with Pakistan will be played on February 15 in Colombo.

The last league match for India will be against the Netherlands on February 18 in Ahmedabad.

