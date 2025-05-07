Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy of remarkable performances and leadership on the field.

India captain Rohit Sharma declared his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday, May 07,. He announced his decision via social media, stating that he will still participate in ODI cricket for India.

"Hello everyone I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format," said Rohit in his statement.

ROHIT SHARMA RETIRED FROM TEST CRICKET pic.twitter.com/Yjtz8onaOr — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 7, 2025

The decision marks the conclusion of an illustrious 11-year career in the longest format for Rohit Sharma, during which he featured in 67 Tests and led the team in 23 matches after taking over the captaincy from Virat Kohli in 2022. Throughout his career, Rohit amassed a total of 4302 runs, which included 12 centuries.

Rohit's journey in Test cricket began with a setback in 2010 when he was set to make his debut in the Nagpur Test against South Africa but suffered an untimely injury just before the toss. It wasn't until three years later that he finally made his Test debut in the Kolkata Test of 2013 against West Indies, where he announced his arrival with a century. He continued to impress with another century in the following Test in Mumbai.

Despite a few highs, Rohit faced challenges during a five-year period where he struggled to make a significant impact in the format. However, his fortunes changed in 2019 when he was promoted to open the batting against South Africa, resulting in two centuries and a double hundred in Ranchi. He further showcased his prowess with masterful performances against England in 2021, leading an inexperienced side to a series win.

However, the 2024-25 season saw a dip in Rohit's form, with only one score of 50+ in 13 innings, causing his average to drop. His captaincy record also suffered as India faced defeats against New Zealand and lost the pink-ball Adelaide Test. Despite the challenges, under his leadership, India achieved a 12-8 win-loss record.

