Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh have been blessed with a baby boy as their second child, according to multiple media reports.

The captain of the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma, and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Friday, November 15. The couple has not formally announced the happy news to their friends and followers, despite already having a daughter named Samaira, born in 2018. Before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit missed training sessions in Australia to be with his wife after their kid's birth, taking a paternity leave.

Notably, Rohit's availability for the first Test match in Perth was questioned; but reports suggest that with the earlier than anticipated berth of his baby boy, the Indian captain could soon be on his way to Australia.

Team India will have to start with someone like KL Rahul or Abhimanyu Easwaran in Rohit's absence, as neither player has impressed in the opportunities they have had during India A games. In the meanwhile, it was confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah would captain the team in the event that Rohit was unable to travel to Australia in time for the Border Gavaskar Trophy.