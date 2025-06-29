The Indian captain expressed immense admiration for Virat Kohli, commending him for flawlessly fulfilling the role of a supporting player, which allowed the other batsmen to play with greater freedom.

In the summer of 2024, Rohit Sharma secured his place in the annals of Indian cricket by leading Team India to victory in the T20 World Cup. He was the highest run-scorer for India throughout the tournament and played a crucial part in their triumph. However, during the final match against South Africa, Rohit was dismissed for a mere 9 runs, which contributed to India's quick decline to 34/3. He later admitted to feeling a sense of panic in the dressing room at that moment, highlighting the calming influence that Virat Kohli had on the team. Unfortunately, Rohit, along with Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav, fell cheaply in the final, leaving the Indian batting lineup in turmoil and the captain deeply concerned.

"When we lost three wickets upfront, there were nerves inside the dressing room. I was panicking, I wasn't comfortable," Rohit revealed, speaking to JioCinema.

Rohit discussed how Kohli's experience and performance in the final contributed to soothing the atmosphere in the dressing room. Despite not having a strong tournament until that moment, Kohli emerged as the match's leading run-scorer, delivering a crucial 76 runs off 59 balls.

"The experience of playing for India over so many years also helps in those moments. You learn to control your emotions, manage your thoughts, and stay in the present. I'm sure even he was thinking Today is the day I need to stay focused and not worry about what happened in the past".

Kohli formed a partnership of 72 runs with all-rounder Axar Patel, aiding India in stabilizing their innings. Axar played a dynamic innings, scoring 47 runs off 31 balls, and Rohit commended his performance.

"Not many people talk about Axar's knock, but it was the game-changer. Scoring 47 off 31 at that stage was vital. And we needed one player to bat through the innings. Virat did that brilliantly," Rohit added.

India achieved a remarkable victory against all odds. Even though South Africa required only 30 runs from the final 30 balls, outstanding performances from Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya enabled India to secure the win.

Rohit and Virat concluded their T20I careers on a high note, as the final match at Kensington Oval turned into an unforgettable moment for them, with Virat Kohli shining as he rose to the occasion when the team needed him the most.

