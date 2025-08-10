Rohit Sharma adds second Lamborghini Urus to his luxury collection, know its cost, features; How much is his IPL earnings?

Rohit Sharma has bought his second Lamborghini Urus, a sports SUV which is an updated model with an ‘SE’ suffix.The Lamborghini Urus comes with a unique LED matrix technology design and has twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma has added one more item into his luxury collection. It is the second Lamborghini Urus, a sports SUV which is an updated model with an ‘SE’ suffix. The ex-showroom cost of the car is Rs 4.57 crore which comes with a hybrid drivetrain. What would happen to his first Lamborghini Urus? The right-handed batsman had earlier announced that the winner of the Dream11 fantasy cricket competition would be gifted his old Urus. He bought his second luxury vehicle after this announcement.

A video on social media became viral which showed the Lamborghini dealership in Mumbai handing over the car keys to Rohit Sharma after which the news was verified. The video also showed that the new Lamborghini Urus is very different from the previous one which was blue. Rohit’s new purchase is orange (named Arancio Argos). No photos show the cricketer accepting the arrival of his new performance SUV.

How is the new Lamborghini Urus?

The Lamborghini Urus comes with a unique LED matrix technology design and LED signature that sets it apart from the iconic Y-motif. The Urus SE is also very different in its appearance from the previous one. The new vehicle is bumper and bigger. It also has 23-inch wheels installed. With 4.0-liter, Urus has twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces 620 horsepower and 800 Nm by itself.

What is Rohit Sharma’s net worth?

Rohit Sharma has a net worth of Rs 2140 million as of 2024 and a majority of his wealth is generated through various cricket contracts, IPL earnings and brand endorsements. Rohit Sharma is part of the BCCI’s contract of Grade A+ category. This grade contract offers him a yearly payment of Rs 70 million. This salary base is considered very high. In each season since 2022, Rohit Sharma has earned Rs 160 million, in his 17 years long IPL career his earnings have been an impressive Rs 185.6 crore.

He has been named the ICC ODI Player of the Year and has received the Arjuna Award, one of India's highest sporting honors. His contributions to Indian cricket have been widely recognized and celebrated.