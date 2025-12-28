Rohit Sharma 87 runs away from historic milestone, set to join Virat Kohli in elite club during New Zealand ODIs

Rohit Sharma is just 87 runs away from a massive career milestone and could soon join Virat Kohli in an elite list during the upcoming New Zealand series. The former Indian captain’s landmark feat could further cement his legacy in international cricket.

Rohit Sharma is just 87 runs shy of a significant milestone, which will place him alongside legends like Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid during the ODI series against New Zealand. The former captain of India recently made his return to the field in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, participating in two matches for Mumbai. He celebrated his comeback to the List A tournament with a remarkable 155 runs against Sikkim. However, he faced difficulties in the subsequent match against Uttarakhand, where he was dismissed for a duck. Currently, he is taking a break from the game and is set to return in the first ODI against New Zealand on January 11.

In addition to Rohit, Kohli also participated in two domestic matches. The Indian cricket icon scored a century in his first game against Andhra Pradesh and followed it up with a match-winning half-century in the second game against Gujarat.

Rohit is merely 87 runs away from entering the exclusive club of Indian batsmen who have achieved 14,000 List A runs. The right-handed batsman has accumulated 13,913 runs over 340 innings in 352 matches. He made his List A debut for West Zone during the 2006 Deodhar Trophy, scoring an unbeaten 31 off 47 balls in West Zone's victory. A year later, he made his ODI debut.

From 2007 to 2013, Rohit experienced a fluctuating presence in Team India. The opportunity given to him by MS Dhoni to open the batting proved to be a turning point, and since then, there has been no looking back for Rohit.

Rohit has amassed 11,516 runs in 279 ODIs, including three double-centuries. He captained India in ODIs from 2022 to 2025, leading the team to victory in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Under his leadership, the Men in Blue reached the final of the 2023 World Cup.

Sachin Tendulkar concluded his List A career with a total of 21,999 runs. The Master Blaster played his final List A match for India against Pakistan in March 2012 and retired from 50-over cricket in December 2012. He officially retired from international cricket in November 2013. Kohli, on the other hand, has 16,207 runs to his name. He surpassed Sachin's record during his recent performance in the VHT, becoming the fastest batsman globally to reach 16,000 List A runs. Kohli may have one more match to play in the tournament before the series against New Zealand.

