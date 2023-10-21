Headlines

Chandramukhi 2 OTT release: Know when, where to watch Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence’s horror comedy

ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs

Bigg Boss 17: Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi claims Abhishek Kumar tried to physically assault her, Ankita defends him

'Seemed like the tap had broken': Aakash Chopra's take on Haris Rauf's run leakage in Pakistan's WC loss to AUS

'Rohit said to the DJ, just do not play ‘Dil, Dil, Pakistan': Michael Vaughan takes a cheeky dig at Mickey Arthur

'Rohit said to the DJ, just do not play ‘Dil, Dil, Pakistan': Michael Vaughan takes a cheeky dig at Mickey Arthur

The Indian team dominated Pakistan, securing a seven-wicket victory in the 2023 World Cup match held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has humorously mocked Mickey Arthur for his peculiar remarks regarding the absence of Pakistani fans during the 2023 World Cup match against India in Ahmedabad. Vaughan playfully suggested that Indian captain Rohit Sharma instructed the DJ not to play the popular Pakistani anthem, "Dil, Dil, Pakistan," as it would ensure victory for Babar Azam and his team.

The Indian team dominated Pakistan, securing a seven-wicket victory in the 2023 World Cup match held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14. Pakistan's batting lineup crumbled from a promising 155/2 to a disappointing total of 191 all out. India effortlessly chased down the target in just 30.3 overs, with Rohit Sharma leading the charge with an impressive 86 runs off 63 balls.

Following the match, Pakistan's team director, Mickey Arthur, made comments suggesting that the India-Pakistan match felt more like a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) event rather than an International Cricket Council (ICC) event. He also noted the absence of the popular chant, "Dil Dil Pakistan."

During a recent podcast conversation with Australian cricket legend Adam Gilchrist, Michael Vaughan shared his lighthearted perspective on Arthur's comments.

After Gilchrist praised Rohit’s captaincy during the chat, Vaughan responded:

“Gilly, you are absolutely spot on about Rohit. His tactical awareness out in the middle, just managing the players, as you mentioned [Mohammed] Siraj, giving him an extra over just to give him a boost."

“But his best move without doubt, the move that won the game and the Pakistan coach alluded to it afterwards, is Rohit obviously said to the DJ, just do not play ‘Dil, Dil, Pakistan’. If you play, Pakistan will win. Do not play that song. Make sure that they don’t hear that inspirational song. That was clever from Rohit. Most captains don’t think about things like that - DJs, music. Rohit is ahead of his time,” the former England captain added.

Rohit emerged as the highest scorer for India, amassing 86 runs. However, it was pacer Jasprit Bumrah who was awarded the Player of the Match title for his exceptional performance, taking 2 wickets for just 19 runs in seven overs.

Following yet another defeat to India in a World Cup match, Pakistan's coach, Arthur, expressed his disappointment during a press conference. He lamented the absence of Pakistani fans at the stadium, who were unable to attend the game in Ahmedabad due to visa complications.

"It didn't seem like an ICC event to be brutally honest. It seemed like a bilateral series; it seemed like a BCCI event. I didn't hear Dil Dil Pakistan coming through the microphones too often tonight,” he said.

In the meantime, Babar's team faced a defeat against Australia, losing by a margin of 62 runs in Bengaluru on Friday.

