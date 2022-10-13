'Rohit removed from captaincy?': Fans left confused to see KL Rahul as skipper in 2nd practice game against WA XI

File Photo

Captain Rohit Sharma was nowhere to be seen at the WACA on Thursday during India's second warm-up match against Western Australia. Rohit's absence was all the more surprising given that the India captain's name appeared on the Playing XI.

Instead, it was KL Rahul, who was named the official captain for the tie as India lost to WA by 36 runs. Chasing 169 to win, India finished on 133/7 in 20 overs with the batters putting in an average show. Despite the Indian batting crumbling against, Rohit did now show up, which left the fans irate.

#TeamIndia will bowl first.



A look at our Playing XI for the second practice match against Western Australia. pic.twitter.com/5Wutj8rFYI — BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2022

What was more shocking was that Virat Kohli, who was rested and did not make the playing XI along with Suryakumar Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, played for India. Every move Kohli made received applause from the fans, whether he was fielding at cover, point gully, or towards the boundary. While supporters were overjoyed to see Kohli relishing in the Perth sun, they were upset by Rohit's absence.

Many Indian cricket fans were perplexed by the decision to pick Rahul as captain for the warm-up game instead of Rohit. Some quipped that Hitman was "sacked" as captain.

Here are some of the reactions:

Why ain't they not grooming pant for captaincy?

Rahul is not a long term option. — I mean it (@NucleusDevi) October 13, 2022

In warm up games, do they occasionally make the VC a Captain so that in case in the main tournament the captain is injured, the VC can be more comfortable to be a leader of the side? October 13, 2022

Rohit removed from captaincy?? — ＫＬムＵＳ (@KhiladiBhakt) October 13, 2022

KL captaining!



Great days for India — Cricman (@KL444444) October 13, 2022

The main reason was the Rohit Sharma why team india had lost the match. He was in playing 11 and didn't batted,If he doesn't want to bat,Why was in the 11. https://t.co/NsN5SHC0GY — (@Vinith_KLR) October 13, 2022

Rohit Sharma didn't bat, didn't field but was named in XI, strange!



Rahul played a maiden and is batting a strike rate below 100 in 169-run chase, strange!



Rishabh Pant also didn't show intent, strange!



But guys, it's an unofficial warm-up. So, please don't bash them, please! — Aritra Mukherjee (@aritram029) October 13, 2022

Meanwhile, India endured a tough 36-run defeat against Western Australia in the second practice match in Perth on Thursday. Batting first the hosts piled 168/8 in 20 overs, while India could only manage 132/8 in response.

KL Rahul scored 74 off 55 balls, barring him none of the batters failed to withstand the Western Australia attack.

