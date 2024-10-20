The recent eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru marked India's third Test loss at home since March 2023.

Following Team India's third Test loss at home in less than two years, fans have directed their disappointment towards Rohit Sharma. The recent eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru marked India's third Test loss at home since March 2023, with previous defeats against Australia in Indore and England in Hyderabad. This stark contrast to Virat Kohli's impressive record, having only lost two home Tests during his seven-year captaincy, has led fans to reminisce about his era.

Kohli, renowned as India's most successful Test captain, suffered only two home Test losses against Australia in 2017 and England in 2021. Notably, he is among the select few captains in history to have never lost a series at home. Kohli's tenure concluded after the South Africa tour in 2021, boasting an impressive record of 68 wins in 40 Tests.

Criticism of Rohit's captaincy in Bengaluru began with his decision to bat under overcast conditions. Furthermore, the team selection drew scrutiny as India opted for three spinners instead of an additional pacer. The team's struggles were evident with two significant batting collapses, including being dismissed for a mere 46 runs on day two of the Test. Despite a commendable effort in their second innings, India once again faltered, losing seven wickets for just 54 runs.

Ultimately, New Zealand chased down a 107-run target comfortably, securing their first Test victory on Indian soil in 36 years.

Following the Indian Team's devastating loss in the first Test against New Zealand, fans on social media expressed their disappointment. Many criticized the team's captain, Rohit Sharma, for his perceived lack of leadership. Here are a few examples of the reactions:

Test Matches Lost at Home



Virat Kohli : 2 (in 8 Years)

Rohit Sharma : 3 (in 2 Years)



Meanwhile Rohit played with Bowlers like Bumrah and Siraj.



Virat Kohli used to clean sweep SENA country with Ishant and Umesh Yadav.



ROHIT SHARMA THE CLUELESS CAPTAIN FOR YOU — (@MaiAnujHoon) October 20, 2024

Rohit Sharma costed us this Test match.



Made wrong Decision at Toss.

Choosed wrong team.

Bad bowling changes in both innings.

Let the game flow in innings when southee was batting.



Still his PR will compare him with Kohli — Suyash Gupta (@SuyashG84862361) October 20, 2024

When Last time, NZ Won Test in India



- Virat Kohli was 24 days Old

- Rohit Sharma's age is Just 1 Year

- Gautam Gambhir was 7 years Old

- Sachin Tendulkar yet to make his Debut

- Jasprit Bumrah Wasn't Born



CLUELESS CAPTAIN ROHIT — Pawan Kumar (@Pawan_Kumar1994) October 20, 2024

Test Matches Lost at Home



Virat Kohli : 2 (in 7 Years)

Rohit Sharma : 3 (in just 1 Year)



Sanjay manjrekar and sunil gavaskar won't tell you about it.

CLUELESS CAPTAIN ROHIT pic.twitter.com/7INXBtB0JA — Kishan Kumar (@KishanKuma9260) October 20, 2024

India in tests after this tweet:



Lost 5th test vs England after 2-1 lead

Lost home test vs ENG,NZ,AUS



Test Matches Lost at Home



- Virat Kohli: 2 (in 7 Years)

- Rohit Sharma: 3 (in just 2 Years)



Rohit is not suitable for Test Captaincy.@BCCI BRING BACK VIRAT #INDvNZ https://t.co/YwN1sNSp3r — Indian Cricket Fan Page (@troll_world_007) October 20, 2024

Rohit sharma must announce a public apology



CLUELESS CAPTAIN ROHIT — Senx Kohli (@SenxKohli) October 20, 2024

Virat Kohli was the best captain in India's Test history, and this PR made so-called selfless fat brat can never match his legacy in Test Cricket.#INDvsNZ #RohitSharma #ViratKohli https://t.co/gX554EnFx0 — Cricket Freak (@Cric_Freak01) October 20, 2024

Also read| IND vs NZ: India make surprise addition to squad, call-up star all-rounder for last two Tests vs New Zealand