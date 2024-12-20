Rohit Sharma has gained notoriety for his forgetfulness since 2017 when Virat Kohli first disclosed this trait in an interview.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma's forgetfulness has become legendary in the cricket world, with numerous individuals sharing anecdotes about his absent-mindedness, such as forgetting his phone and even his passport on occasion.

These amusing stories are not limited to Rohit's Indian teammates; Pakistan player Imam-ul-Haq recently shared a humorous tale in which former captain Babar Azam had to keep track of Rohit's belongings.

During an interview on Cricwick's Ultra Edge podcast, Imam was asked how he would handle waking up as various cricketers worldwide, including Rohit Sharma.

“I’ll look where I put everything in the night, where did I put my shoes, where did I keep my phone, where did I put my belt, who did I message, who did I phone. Oh my God, you haven’t met him, he’s a different level of personality,” Imam added. “He completely forgets where he kept his gloves and bats,” Imam said.

Pakistan cricketer Imam ul Haq talking about Rohit Sharma.



He said Rohit is a different level of personality, During the WC 2023 captains photoshoot Rohit forgot his iPhone on the plane and Babar Azam returned to him. pic.twitter.com/B42RYpLq4m December 19, 2024

“Babar told me about this story, do you remember there was a captain’s meeting before World Cup 2023 and these guys went in a plane? He had bought a new iPhone, and AirPods. He said they were talking and he first left his iPhone here, then left it in the plane, and then his AirPods every two minutes,” he added.

Continuing his narration of the story, Imam said “Then, he was cursing himself, what am I doing, I keep forgetting things everywhere. [Babar] said twice he took his phone saying, 'Rohit bhai, apna phone rakhein,' (please keep your phone with you.) He even had to call up his manager to say that he had left his AirPods. He forgets his things constantly.”

Imam shared amusing anecdotes about various cricketers, joking that if he woke up as Virat Kohli, he would start his day with a black coffee. He also quipped that if he woke up as David Warner, he would watch a Tamilian movie and secure an IPL contract.

Despite achieving some notable successes as an opening batsman for Pakistan, Imam-ul-Haq has been absent from the national cricket team in the tumultuous year of 2024. His last appearance for Pakistan was in the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the MCG last year. Currently, Pakistan is on a tour of South Africa, aiming to secure a clean sweep in the ODI series against the Proteas before the one-off Test match on Boxing Day.

