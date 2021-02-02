Abu Dhabi T10 League: Rohan Mustafa, the 'half-naked player' issues clarification on changing jersey during clash

Headlines

Meet man who is set to head Rs 1,91,300 crore L&T Group as chairman

UGC NET December 2023 registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know last date to apply

ICC reveals ODI World Cup 2023 mascot names after fans vote

IMD weather update: Heavy rain predicted in these 4 districts, check latest forecast here

What is silent walking and how it can benefit your health?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who is set to head Rs 1,91,300 crore L&T Group as chairman

UGC NET December 2023 registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know last date to apply

ICC reveals ODI World Cup 2023 mascot names after fans vote

Top run scorers at No.3 in ODI World Cup history

AI imagines Indian stars in popular sitcom The Office

Health benefits of gluten-free diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

World Cup 2023: Check full squads of India, England, Pakistan and all other teams participating in ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

"Those are thing of past": Virat Kohli reveals why he doesn't celebrates aggressively nowadays

“My final is on 4th”: Golden boy Neeraj Chopra xudes confidence ahead of finals in Asian Games 2023

Badshah gifts his expensive sneakers worth Rs 1.50 lakh to 15-year-old fan, video goes viral, fans react

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting second child after Vamika? Here's what we know

L2 Empuraan: Mohalal's Lucifer gets a sequel, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran drops official announcement video

HomeCricket

Cricket

Abu Dhabi T10 League: Rohan Mustafa, the 'half-naked player' issues clarification on changing jersey during clash

Team Abu Dhabi fielder Rohan Mustafa was seen changing his jersey during the clash against Northern Warriors.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 02, 2021, 07:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Abu Dhabi T10 League, being the shortest format of the game is already full of thrills and excitement, but Rohan Mustafa, got fans excited for a totally different reason.

In the recent match between Northern Warriors and Team Abu Dhabi, the former team's batsman hit the ball towards the boundary and a fielder was seen changing his jersey at the same time.

Team Abu Dhabi fielder Mustafa was probably changing his jersey due to the heat, but in a comical moment, the ball sped away to the boundary and Mustafa was seen putting his shirt on and attempting to stop the boundary. 

The moment made everyone rolling on the floor laughing and Nicholas Pooran, the captain, of the Northern Warriors side was laughing out loud. However, Mustafa took to Twitter to issue a clarification and said that he was not changing jersey.

He, replying to Pakistani journalist wrote, "I was not changing jersey. @Saj_PakPassion. I was removing my sweater and shirt got stuck in it as I was bowling next over  and umpire doesn’t take anything from bowler because of Covid rules...still apologize my @TeamADCricket for letting them down!!"

As for the clash, Team Abu Dhabi boosted solid knocks from their skipper Luke Wright and a fifty from Joe Clarke and wicketkeeper Ben Duckett. 

Clarke smashed a fifty off just 24 balls which included five fours and three sixes while Duckett hit 31 off 17 balls. In response, Waseem Muhammad blasted 76 off 34 balls which included seven fours and six sixes. Muhammad was given good support from Lendl Simmons. Despite Jamie Overton's two wickets, Northern Warriors managed to win the match. 

Northern Warriors are on top of Group A in the Abu Dhabi T10 League with a positive Net Run rate of 1.933. Team Abu Dhabi is in the second position in Group B, having lost two out of their three games.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Concept of Indo-Pacific embraced by many, contested by few: EAM Jaishankar in US

GATE 2024 registration process to end tomorrow at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, check steps to apply, application fees

PM Modi took country forward on the path of progress: Amit Shah in Gujarat

Wordle 832 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 29

Cauvery river row: Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs water every day to Tamil Nadu till October 15

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE