Abu Dhabi T10 League: Rohan Mustafa, the 'half-naked player' issues clarification on changing jersey during clash

Team Abu Dhabi fielder Rohan Mustafa was seen changing his jersey during the clash against Northern Warriors.

The Abu Dhabi T10 League, being the shortest format of the game is already full of thrills and excitement, but Rohan Mustafa, got fans excited for a totally different reason.

In the recent match between Northern Warriors and Team Abu Dhabi, the former team's batsman hit the ball towards the boundary and a fielder was seen changing his jersey at the same time.

Team Abu Dhabi fielder Mustafa was probably changing his jersey due to the heat, but in a comical moment, the ball sped away to the boundary and Mustafa was seen putting his shirt on and attempting to stop the boundary.

The moment made everyone rolling on the floor laughing and Nicholas Pooran, the captain, of the Northern Warriors side was laughing out loud. However, Mustafa took to Twitter to issue a clarification and said that he was not changing jersey.

He, replying to Pakistani journalist wrote, "I was not changing jersey. @Saj_PakPassion. I was removing my sweater and shirt got stuck in it as I was bowling next over and umpire doesn’t take anything from bowler because of Covid rules...still apologize my @TeamADCricket for letting them down!!"

I was not changing jersey.@Saj_PakPassion I was removing my sweater and shirt got stuck in it as I was bowling next over and umpire doesn’t take anything from bowler because of Covid rules...still apologize my @TeamADCricket for letting them down !! https://t.co/AUgtb6VmqC — Rohan Mustafa (@rohanmustafa88) February 2, 2021

As for the clash, Team Abu Dhabi boosted solid knocks from their skipper Luke Wright and a fifty from Joe Clarke and wicketkeeper Ben Duckett.

Clarke smashed a fifty off just 24 balls which included five fours and three sixes while Duckett hit 31 off 17 balls. In response, Waseem Muhammad blasted 76 off 34 balls which included seven fours and six sixes. Muhammad was given good support from Lendl Simmons. Despite Jamie Overton's two wickets, Northern Warriors managed to win the match.

Northern Warriors are on top of Group A in the Abu Dhabi T10 League with a positive Net Run rate of 1.933. Team Abu Dhabi is in the second position in Group B, having lost two out of their three games.