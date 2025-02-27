The official page of BCCI Domestic shared a video from the Vidarbha and Kerala match, wherein Rohan Kunnummal took a blinder diving catch dismissing Akshay Karnewar. Check out the viral clip.

On Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final between Vidarbha and Kerala, the former continued after ending the opening day on 254/4. On the first day, the partnership between Danish Malewar and Karun Nair played a vital role in Vidarbha's innings. Karun, who was all set to score a century in the game, was dismissed by Kerala's Rohan Kunnummal because of his outstanding throw to the stumps. Rohan didn't stop on the second day as well in the field as he sent back Akshay Karnewar when he took a brilliant blinder diving catch in the short covers.

A video of his magnificent catch was shared by the official X handle of BCCI Domestic wherein Rohan took a diving catch towards his left on the bowling of Jalaj Saxena.

More deets about Vidarbha vs Kerala match

On the second day of the game, Vidarbha put a total of 379 on board and Kerala are still trailing by 248 runs after losing three wickets. For Kerala, Aditya Sarwate and Sachin Baby are out in the middle at 66 and 7 respectively. Apart from these, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Salman Nizar, Jalaj Saxena, MD Nidheesh, Nedumankuzhy Basil and Eden Apple Tom are yet to play