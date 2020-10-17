Rohan Jaitley, son of Late Arun Jaitley, elected unopposed as DDCA head

Advocate Rohan Jaitley, son of late Union Minister Arun Jaitley, was on Saturday elected unopposed president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) after the lone candidate who had filed his nomination against him withdrew his candidature.

The final list of candidates was declared by the Election Returning Officer, after the deadline for withdrawal of candidature forcandidates expired on Saturday. Elections for six posts are to be held between November 5 and 8.

The other posts for which elections are be held are for the posts of treasurer and four directors.

"I don’t mind a contest. It is good for the democratic process. The Idea is to bring in good people at appropriate times to have checks and balances in place," Rohan Jaitley was quoted as saying by PTI after filing his nomination papers.

"Yes, I have filed my nomination today. I would like to work for the betterment of Delhi cricket and would love to have everyone on the same page. It’s good to come back and serve the association with an aim to take it where it should be," he had added.

Advocate Sunil Kumar Goel, who had filed his nomination for the presdient's post, withdrew his candidature, as expected.

