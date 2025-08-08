Twitter
Roger Federer shares his birthday with a modern day legendary cricketer, his name is...

Global Tennis star Roger Federer is celebrating his 44th birthday today, August 8. Did you know, he shares this special day with a modern-day cricketing legend, who is the skipper of a major Test playing nation.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 03:39 PM IST

Roger Federer shares his birthday with a modern day legendary cricketer, his name is...
Roger Federer is celebrating his 44th birthday today

Roger Federer, global Tennis icon, is celebrating his 44th birthday today, and his fans from across the world are congratulating him on his special day. In his nearly two and a half decade long career, Federer went on to win dozens of Grand Slams and remained at the top of the rankings for many years. He is also the richest Tennis player in the world and one of the wealthiest sportsperson with a net worth of over $1.3 billion. If you are also an ardent sports follower, then you must know that Roger Federer shares his birthday with a modern-day cricketing legend, who has also served as the skipper of a major Test playing nation. If no, then read it to the end.

 

Roger Federer shares his birthday with a modern-day cricketer

 

Yes, you read it right! Roger Federer shares his special day with a modern-day successful cricketer, and his name is Kane Williamson from New Zealand. Kane was born on the same day, but nine years later than Federer's birthday.

 

He made his Test debut in 2010 against India and later went on to lead the Blackcaps and reach the ultimate heights. Under his leadership, New Zealand won its maiden World Test Championship against India in the Final in 2021.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kane Williamson (@kane_s_w)

 

Both Kane and Roger have been known for their cool and calm composure under pressure and have always been respectful to their opponents. On one hand, Roger Federer took retirement in September 2022 following the Laver Cup. On the other hand, Kane Williamson is one of the important resources in the New Zealand camp and remains committed to playing for the Kiwis in all three formats - ODIs, Tests and T20Is.

