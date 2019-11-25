Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev play 'the greatest match', set new attendance World Record in Mexico City

Headlines

Amrit Udyan to reopen for public from this date; check timings, ticket price and other details

Elvish Yadav becomes first wildcard contestant to be crowned winner of Bigg Boss OTT, beats Abhishek Malhan

Manisha Rani eliminated from Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss OTT

Independence Day 2023: Avoid these roads in Delhi on August 15, check alternate routes and other restrictions

After conjunctivitis, dengue cases on rise in Noida, Ghazibad; here's how to prevent it

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amrit Udyan to reopen for public from this date; check timings, ticket price and other details

Manisha Rani eliminated from Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss OTT

Independence Day 2023: Avoid these roads in Delhi on August 15, check alternate routes and other restrictions

Diabetes tips: Spices to control blood sugar levels

Caffeine Intake: How consuming too much caffeine can effect your health

7 yoga asanas for hypothyroidism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Manisha Rani eliminated from Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Bebika Dhurve eliminated from Salman Khan's show

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

HomeCricket

Cricket

Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev play 'the greatest match', set new attendance World Record in Mexico City

Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev packed the Plaza de Toros — a literal bullring — in Mexico City as they created a tennis-record with 42,517 people attending the "The Greatest Match." 

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2019, 06:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev packed the Plaza de Toros — a literal bullring — in Mexico City as they created a tennis-record with 42,517 people attending the "The Greatest Match." 

The 20-time Grand Slam winner recovered from a shaky start to came out on top 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 versus the German. 

Federer, Zverev smashed an almost decade-old record of 35,681 set at an exhibition game between Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters in Brussels, Belgium in 2010.

“You are an incredible audience, your support has given me goosebumps, I do not have enough words to thank you,” Federer said after the match.

“It means the world for us and tennis to get to write history in Mexico,” Federer was quoted having told the crowd. “It has been 23 years I haven’t come to Mexico and what an error I made. It gave me the opportunity to play in front of one of the best crowds, I have chills.”

The champion even expressed his experience of playing in Mexico on Twitter as he wrote, "I will never forget this magical evening in Mexico City with @AlexZverev 42’517 people came, We broke this record together! Viva Mexico".

So far, Federer and Zverev have hit Santiago, Chile, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, in addition to Mexico City. They were scheduled for Bogota, Colombia, on Friday, but a curfew was imposed amid protests in the city. 

The tour's final stop, on Sunday, will be Quito, Ecuador. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Rohit Sharma visits Tirupati Balaji temple with wife Ritika Sajdeh ahead of Asia Cup 2023

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Uttarakhand, Bihar, UP for next few days; check full list here

Chaleya: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's charming chemistry in Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao, Anirudh's Jawan song impresses fans

Sitanshu Kotak replaces VVS Laxman as India's head coach for Ireland T20Is

Pakistan's Independence Day on August 14; know why neighbouring nation celebrates it a day before India?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE