Roger Binny all set to replace Sourav Ganguly as new BCCI President, Arun Dhumal to be new IPL chairman

Roger Binny

According to the reports, India's 1983 World Cup winning hero Roger Binny is set to become the new BCCI President as incumbent Sourav Ganguly, who held the position for three years, will make way for him at the Board's AGM on October 18.

Binny’s name had recently appeared on the BCCI’s draft electoral rolls for the elections, scheduled to take place on October 18, as a representative of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). Reports said Ganguly will likely become India’s representative for the post of chairman in the International Cricket Council (ICC).

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar is likely to be the Treasurer replacing Arun Dhumal as per sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Current BCCI secretary Jay Shah is set to represent Gujarat Cricket Association and treasurer Arun Dhumal is nominated by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association to represent the state body in the AGM. Dhumal is now in line to become next chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council by replacing Brijesh Patel.