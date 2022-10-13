'DK wanted to go to the loo..' Robin Uthappa reveals unknown story related to Yuvraj Singh's 6 sixes spectacle

Robin Uthappa recalls lesser known tale about Yuvraj Singh's carnage

Yuvraj Singh's utter carnage when he smashed Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over during the 2007 T20 World Cup will go down in history as a special moment that any Indian cricket fan will arguably never forget. Before the Indian all-rounder's brute display of force in the 19th over of the innings, he had a verbal altercation with Andre Flintoff that further enraged him.

Former India stalwart Robin Uthappa, who was part of the side that day recently revealed the inside story of the reaction of players in the dressing room, while Yuvraj was taking Broad to the cleaners.

Talking to Star Sports, Robin recalled that he was dismissed and by the time he made his way back to the dugout, Yuvraj and Flintoff had already squared off.

"I got out, went to the dressing room, took my pads off and came down. But by the time I reached, the altercation had already happened. But I knew from Yuvi's body language, that he was pumped up," recalled Uthappa.

He continued, "Pehla chhakkka dekhke laga, paaji gusse me hai (When I saw the first six, I thought he is angry). When he hit the second one, we thought he might be on to something here. After the third six, everyone was like, 'just sit wherever you are'."

Interestingly, Uthappa recalled that Dinesh Karthik wanted to go to the loo at the time, but his teammates didn't allow him to do, instead asking him to stay put until Yuvraj had completed his carnage.

"I think it was DK (Dinesh Karthik) or somebody else, he wanted to go to the loo. We just said, 'nobody is moving. Just stay put until the over gets over," he added.

The veteran further added that the entire dressing room was pretty sure that Yuvraj would complete the over with six sixes by the time he had smashed the fifth maximum.

"I remember all of us were so elated. When he hit the fifth one, we knew the sixth was going to come. We just knew sitting down there. And that's exactly what happened. We celebrated the six and we sat back down," recalled Uthappa.