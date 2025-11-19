Robin Uthappa defends Gautam Gambhir with sharp 'coach thodi jake khelta hai' remark, blames Ranji tracks for India's spin crisis

Robin Uthappa came out in strong defence of India’s Test coach Gautam Gambhir, saying “Coach thodi jaake khelta hai,” while arguing that India’s recent spin struggles have more to do with the quality of Ranji Trophy pitches than coaching. His remarks sparked fresh debate on domestic conditions.

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir faced intense criticism after India's loss to South Africa in the second Test. The match concluded in less than three days, with India losing by 30 runs on a pitch that began to turn sharply from the very first day. In the midst of this significant backlash, former cricketer Robin Uthappa has come to the coach's defense, expressing his bewilderment at the tendency to hold a coach accountable following a team's defeat.

"I saw a comment yesterday suggesting that I was defending GG. Yaar, coach thodi jaake khel raha hai andar (The coach is not playing out there)," Uthappa said in a YouTube live session.

"We are looking at the results and blaming a coach, but you have to look at the overall scenario. When they criticised Rahul Dravid, it didn't make sense to me. Scoring 20-30 thousand international runs is not easy. So, if he can be trolled, anyone can be trolled."

Uthappa also mentioned that India does not create turning pitches in domestic cricket, stating that playing on wickets that turn on Days 4 and 5 can help develop players' skills. He questioned how batters can excel against spin at the highest level if they are not accustomed to playing on spinning surfaces.

"We had neutral curators come and control the kind of wickets we were going to prepare. Because if a game got over in two days, the groundsmen and association were reprimanded. But here, matches are getting over in two-and-a-half days. However, you say no to those types of wickets in the Ranji Trophy," he said.

"You are not encouraged to prepare turning tracks. Even if you are going to prepare a progressively turning track, where there would be a lot of turn on Day 3 and Day 4, you can actually develop batters who are equipped to play well against spin. We have been discouraged from doing that in the past 10 years, and you are taking the players to task for not playing spin well. How will they play if they don't play matches in those conditions?"

Overall, India has suffered nine losses out of their 18 Test matches since Gambhir took over as head coach. During the last World Test Championship cycle, India faced a disheartening 0–3 defeat at home against New Zealand, followed by a loss in the Border-Gavaskar series in Australia. These consecutive defeats transformed India from a strong contender for the final into a team that was eliminated.

As the team undergoes a transition, they kicked off the new WTC cycle on a more positive note under the leadership of new captain Shubman Gill, managing a 2–2 draw in England. However, many observers still regarded it as a missed chance against a weakened side led by Ben Stokes.

