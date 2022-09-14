Robin Uthappa announces retirement from all formats of cricket

Former India stalwart Robin Uthappa has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Wednesday. The veteran took to Twitter and announced his decision to call time on his illustrious career.

Uthappa won the T20 World Cup in 2007 with India. He was among those players who bowled in the ball-out against Pakistan in India's first match at the inaugural T20 World Cup. A three-time IPL champion, and a former orange cap winner, Uthappa made his international debut against England in 2006.

He took to Twitter to announce his decision of retiring from all forms of cricket.

Sharing two written notes, as well as his iconic image of celebrating by taking off his cap after the bowl-out versus Pak, Uthappa wrote, "It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you all."

It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket.



"It's been 20 years since I started playing professional cricket, and it has been the greatest honour to represent my country and state, Karnataka- wonderful journey of ups and downs; one that has been fulfilling, rewarding, enjoyable and has allowed me to grow as a human being. However, all good things must come to an end and with a grateful heart I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. While I will spend a significant time with my young family, I look forward to charting a new phase in life," he wrote in his farewell note.

He also thanked all the IPL teams he has played so far. In the Indian Premier League, he played for Chennai Super Kings last season. He also appeared for Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pune Warriors India, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in the 14 years of IPL.

In domestic cricket, he represented Karnataka, Saurashtra and Kerala, respectively.

With inputs from IANS