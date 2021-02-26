Road Safety World Series 2021: Teams, schedule, squads, when and where to watch the legends back in action

The cricket fans in Chhattisgarh have to wait for just one week more as the Road Safety World Series gets underway from March 5 in the capital city of Raipur. The series features some of the legends of the game like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen and Brian Lara among many others.

After a go-ahead from the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the month of January, the city of Raipur has been readying itself to host some of the best cricket players from around the world for the two-week tournament.

While England players will arrive on Friday in Raipur, most of the players that are part of the tournament are in the biosecurity bubble since February 22. The players will start training from February 27 as along with the players, the hotel staff is also not allowed to go out of the hotel.

The first match of the tournament will take place between Indian Legends and Bangladesh Legends on March 5, starting at 7 PM IST. The match will take place at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur. All the 15 matches will take place at this ground only.

Apart from these two, the other four teams taking part in the competition are Sri Lanka Legends, England Legends, South Africa Legends and West Indies Legends.

Squads of the six teams

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Manpreet Gony, Naman Ojha, Pragyan Ojha, Yusuf Pathan.

England Legends: Kevin Pietersen, Owais Shah, Monty Panesar, Nick Compton, Chris Tremlett, Kabir Ali, Sajid Mahmood, Phil Mustard, Chris Schoefield, James Tredwell, Jonathan Trott, Ryan Sidebottom, Usman Afzaal, Matthew Hoggard, James Tindall.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara, Pedro Collins, Narsingh Deonarine, Tino Best, Ridley Jacobs, Sulieman Benn, Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford, William Perkins, Carl Hooper, Dwayne Smith, Ryan Austin, Mahendra Nagamootoo.

Sri Lanka Legends: Jayasuriya, Tharanga, Dilshan, Kulasekara, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Thilan Thushara, Dammika Prasad, Herath, Kapugedra, Dulanjana Wijesinghe, Russel Arnold, Ajantha Mendis, Farveez Maharoof Manjula Prasad and Malinda Warnapura.

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes, Makhaya Ntini, Nicky Boje, Morne Van Wyk, Garnett Kruger, Roger Telemachus, Justin Kemp, Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Thandi Tshabalala, Loots Bosman, Llyod Norris Jones, Zander de Bruyn and Monde Zondeki.

Bangladesh Legends: Abdur Razzak, Khaled Mahmud, Nafees Iqbal, Mohammad Rafique, Khaled Mashud, Hannan Sarker, Javed Omar, Rajin Saleh, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alamgir Kabir, Mohammed Sharif, Mushfiqur Rahman and Mamun Ur Rashed.

Road Safety World Series 2021 complete schedule

March 5: India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends

March 6: Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends

March 7: England Legends vs Bangladesh Legends

March 8: South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends

March 9: India Legends vs England Legends

March 10: Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends

March 11: England Legends vs South Africa Legends

March 12: Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends

March 13: India Legends vs South Africa Legends

March 14: Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends

March 15: South Africa Legends vs Bangladesh Legends

March 16: England Legends vs West Indies Legends

March 17: Semi-final 1

March 19: Semi-final 2

March 21: Final

When and where to watch the tournament live?

The matches will begin at 7 PM IST and will be telecast on Colors Cineplex and Colors Rishtey channels, while the viewers can live stream the games on Voot app and Jio TV as well.