'Ro de, ro de': Virat Kohli's dressing-room dig at Kuldeep Yadav sparks laughter all around - Watch

Virat Kohli’s playful “Ro de, ro de” roast at Kuldeep Yadav during the dressing-room ceremony went viral after the spinner received the Impact Player of the Series medal. The light-hearted moment showcased the team’s camaraderie and left fans amused across social media.

Virat Kohli's fondness for Kuldeep Yadav has been evident on the cricket field for some time, but the recent BCCI dressing-room video elevates it to a new, playful level. Following India's 2-1 victory in the ODI series against South Africa in Vizag, the team convened in the dressing room for a brief in-house celebration. Bowling coach Ryan ten Doeschate took the stage to announce the 'Impact Player of the Series' medal, which quickly turned into a light-hearted roast led by Kohli.

As ten Doeschate commended a series 'where everyone contributed' and pointed out how unusual it is for a bowler to shine in a batting-heavy contest, he named Kuldeep Yadav as the impact player. The left-arm wrist-spinner approached to accept the medal, and that’s when Kohli made his move - reaching out for a handshake, giving him a warm pat, and setting the stage for what was to come.

Kuldeep, who is not known for being the most flamboyant speaker, began his typical understated acceptance: a brief acknowledgment that the coach had covered everything, followed by a simple 'congrats to Virat bhai and Jaisu, he played an unbelievable innings,' before encouraging everyone to enjoy the victory. As he started, Virat Kohli could be heard teasingly saying 'ro de, ro de' - a playful nudge suggesting, 'go on, cry now,' which elicited laughter from those present and made the spinner smile through his embarrassment.

The playful banter didn’t end there. As Kuldeep concluded his brief speech, Kohli actually stood up from his seat and humorously impersonated him - exaggerating his modest demeanor and tone, much like a senior teasing the quiet top student in class. The room erupted in laughter, but the underlying message was clear.

This moment also reflects the team's internal dynamics. Ten Doeschate’s remarks highlight how Kuldeep’s control in the middle overs and ability to take crucial wickets were pivotal in shaping the series.

