'I can be the best finisher for India': Rajasthan Royals youngster makes BOLD claim

Riyan Parag RR vs GT IPL 2022

Ever since MS Dhoni announced his retirement from Team India, the search for the next best finisher has begun. While the likes of Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are among those who will stake a claim as the best finisher in the post-Dhoni era, Rajasthan Royals youngster Riyan Parag has also thrown his name in the mix.

Parag feels that he can be the next finisher for not just his franchise Rajasthan, but for the Indian team as well.

Talking to CricTracker's video segment, titled 'Red Bull's Greatness Starts Here', Parag said that he has the required skillset to be the next big thing for India, he only needs to work on his consistency.

"I don't want to praise myself too much, but I think I can be the best finisher not just for Rajasthan Royals but for India in years to come. I have got the skill-set, I've got the all-rounder abilities and not just batting, fielding and bowling as well," said Parag.

He added, "Yes, I've got a lot to work on and I've got to be consistent. I've got to work a lot on a lot of areas but I firmly believe that I can do it for the Rajasthan Royals team and the country as well."

The 20-year-old was recently named captain of his domestic side Assam, and he still holds that moment close to his heart, while adding that he wishes to emulate the captain 'cool'.

"It was very special. I captained the Mushtaq Ali team last year and this year as well. I always think of myself as a captain, even when I'm not captaining the side, and I always think about my game like that. So being the official captain of the state team was a very humbling and big moment," he stated.

Parag further continued, "I don't want to say like MS, but I try to copy MS a bit in that factor. But yeah, I'm the cool one. I'm not very aggressive."

Parag will be hoping to give his best on the field later in the day against Gujarat Titans as he has failed to dazzle with the bat so far this season, having scored just 25 runs in 4 matches. On a collective level though, Rajasthan Royals have been in great form and will be looking to keep their winning run going