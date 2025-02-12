During one of his live streams last year, Riyan Parag's YouTube search history went viral on social media, especially the ones related to Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan. Riyan Parag was brutally trolled in the aftermath and was at the centre of major criticism.

Indian cricketer Riyan Parag, after months of speculation, has finally reacted to the controversy around his leaked YouTube search history. During one of his live streams last year, Riyan Parag's YouTube search history went viral on social media, especially the ones related to Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan. Riyan Parag was brutally trolled in the aftermath and was at the centre of major criticism.

Now, in an interview with City1016 Radio, Riyan Parag has finally addressed the incident, revealing that he was just trying to play music on YouTube when his search history accidentally got disclosed. Riyan Parag chose to remain silent on the issue until now as he felt the situation was blown out of proportion. "I had just finished the IPL. We were in Chennai, finished the match, and got on a Discord call with my streaming team. This incident happened before the IPL but only got publicized afterward," he said.

Riyan Parag further added, "One of the guys on my Discord team tried to set me up, but that got taken down quickly. After the IPL, the hype was still there, and I’d had a good season. When I opened my stream, I didn’t have Spotify or Apple Music—everything had been deleted. So I went on YouTube to play music, but during the stream, my search history got exposed. I didn’t realize it until after the stream ended, and I thought, ‘Oh s**t, this just happened.’ It was blown way out of proportion. I didn’t think it was worth clarifying publicly because no one would really understand."

Riyan Parag had a tremendous IPL 2024 season with the Rajasthan Royals after which he also earned a spot in India’s T20I squad. He made his debut on the Zimbabwe tour. He then also made his ODI debut in a series against Sri Lanka in August. Last month, he played for Assam in the Ranji Trophy against Saurashtra. He scored a fifty and also picked up two wickets.

