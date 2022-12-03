Ritika Sajdeh pokes fun at husband Rohit Sharma for 'back in action' post ahead of Bangladesh series

India and Bangladesh will play 3 ODIs

Rohit Sharma will captain Team India for the first time since the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final loss to England. The Indian ODI team will be led by Rohit in the three-match ODI series, which begins on December 4 in Dhaka.

Before the major match, the Indian white-ball captain posted a series of pictures on his Instagram account where he can been seen sitting with his pads on and having a break while watching his teammates practise. 'Back in action,' he captioned his post.

Rohit's wife Ritika noticed the post and mocked him, saying, "The third photo wasn't so action-packed."

Rohit, along with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, was rested for the three-match T20I and ODI series against New Zealand. Rohit justified the decision ahead of the game, revealing that workload management is crucial in the long run.

Speaking ahead of India's match against Bangladesh, Sharma asserted that there is a lot of cricket going on, which is why the players want rests.

"As professionals, we must maintain our focus. There is a lot of cricket, which is why we give them breaks. And people must understand that when we give players a break, we are merely doing so to manage the workload while keeping the overall picture in mind", Rohit said.

Bangladesh will play a three-match One-Day International series against India, which will be significant for both sides as they prepare for the ODI World Cup in 2023. Senior batsmen Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul will return for India, while the series' surprise inclusions are youthful batters Rahul Tripathi and Rajat Patidar, who were selected ahead of seasoned batsmen like Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill.

Jasprit Bumrah is out due to injury, and India suffered further setback when Mohammed Shami was ruled out of the series. Spinners Axar Patel and Washington Sundar will be crucial further down the order. In the absence of key players, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur will have to step up.

