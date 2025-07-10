Rishabh Pant voices major concern ahead of India vs England game at Lord's, says 'it's not good for cricket...'

Ahead of the high-voltage game between India and England at Lord's, the Indian vice-captain has voiced about a major concern which has been a regular occurrence in the ongoing Test series.

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant seems not happy with the quality of Dukes balls, which are being used in the ongoing 5-match Test series in England. He even admitted that he has never seen the red ball get out of shape like this, and players are approaching umpires complaining about these balls losing shape. Ahead of the much-awaited high-voltage game at Lord's, Rishabh Pant again pointed out the issue at the presser.

Rishabh Pant slams quality of Dukes balls

In the press conference ahead of the Lord's Test, Pant said, ''The gauge (to measure the balls) should be the same (whether its Dukes or Kookaburra. But it would be better if it was smaller (laughs). The balls are giving so much trouble. Definitely, I feel it’s a big problem. Because the ball is getting out of shape.''

''What I’ve seen, the ball is getting de-shaped too much. That has never happened like this to me. It’s definitely irritating for the players because every ball plays differently, because when it becomes softer, sometimes it’s not doing too much. But as soon as it changes the ball, it’s starting to do enough. As a batsman, you’ve got a keep on adjusting to it. But at the same time, I feel it’s not good for cricket anyway,'' he added.

Will Team India go with 2 spinners at Lord's Test?

In the previous game at Edgbaston, Team India opted for two spinners and 3 pacers, which they ultimately won convincingly by 336 runs. However, the upcoming game at the Lord's is expected to be pace-friendly as it has some light green grass on its pitch.

''We will get to know by tomorrow whether it will be 3-1 or 3-2. When you see the wicket two days, sometimes it changes the colour, the moisture will become less,'' Pant further said.

It would be interesting to see what formula skipper Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir opt for in the crucial game at the Lord's.