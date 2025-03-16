In a recent video shared by Lucknow Super Giants on its social media accounts, skipper Rishabh Pant is seen showcasing his singing talent. The video is from the LSG dressing room wherein the wicket-keeper batter is singing the popular Pakistani song 'Afsanay'. Watch it here.

A video of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant is trending on social media wherein he can be seen showcasing his singing talent to the world. In the viral video, the wicketkeeper batter is singing the popular Pakistani song 'Afsanay' by Young Stunners, Talha Anjum and Talhah Yunus. Rishabh sang the iconic song in front of the LSG mentor Zaheer Khan, who seemed impressed with his talent. Sharing the video on its social media handles, LSG wrote, ''Part-time wicketkeeper-batter. Full-time karaoke singer.''

For those late to the story, Rishabh Pant was appointed as the captain of LSG, replacing KL Rahul. He was roped in by Lucknow Super Giants for a mind-boggling Rs 27 crore at a mega IPL Auction held in Saudia Arabia's Jeddah in 2024.

After being appointed as the skipper of LSG, Rishabh Pant said, ''I will give my 200%. That’s my commitment to you. I will try whatever is there in my power to repay the faith. I am really excited and looking forward to the new beginning and a new energy. And have a blast out there with a lot of fun.''

Rishabh Pant in IPL

Pant made his IPL debut in 2016 with Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils). He remained a part of the team for straight eight seasons before moving to LSG for the upcoming season. So far, Pant has played 11 IPL matches in which he has scored 3,284 runs including one century and 18 half-centuries.

Apart from the IPL, he was also a part of the Indian side clinching the 2024 T20 World Cup and recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2025.