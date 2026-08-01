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Rishabh Pant trains with MS Dhoni ahead of Sri Lanka Tests; photo goes viral

Rishabh Pant was spotted training alongside former India captain MS Dhoni in Ranchi ahead of the Sri Lanka Test series. The duo hit the gym together, with Shahbaz Nadeem sharing a picture that quickly went viral, delighting cricket fans across the country.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 01, 2026, 01:25 PM IST

Rishabh Pant trains with MS Dhoni ahead of Sri Lanka Tests; photo goes viral
Courtesy: Instagram/shahbaz1208
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Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has begun his preparations for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. As part of his training, Pant engaged in a session with former Indian captain MS Dhoni in Ranchi.

Former Indian spinner Shahbaz Nadeem posted a photo from a gym in Ranchi, showcasing Pant and Dhoni training side by side. In the image, Dhoni is dressed in a blue tracksuit, while Pant sports a black T-shirt and shorts.

On social media, Shahbaz Nadeem captioned the picture, "Two of the best finishers in Indian cricket, Rishabh Pant and Mahi Bhai." Although Pant is not currently included in India's white-ball squad, he remains a crucial player for the Test team led by Shubman Gill.

Disappointing Performance in IPL 2026

The 28-year-old Pant is experiencing a challenging IPL 2026 season ahead of the Sri Lanka series. As captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, he accumulated 312 runs in the tournament, averaging 28.36 with a strike rate of 138.05. Unfortunately, his team, LSG, ended up at the bottom of the points table.

Pant's last appearance was in India's sole Test match against Afghanistan in Mullanpur in June. The Indian team has very little margin for error in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. He was traded to the Delhi Capitals, with Kuldeep Yadav moving to Lucknow Super Giants.

Road to WTC final

To stay in the race for a spot in the summit clash, India must win seven out of their remaining nine Tests in this World Test Championship cycle.

Securing a 2-0 victory in the Sri Lanka series is crucial before they face a challenging away series against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Dhoni missed the entire IPL 2026 season due to ongoing injury issues, raising further questions about his playing future.

As reported by RevSportz, the legendary keeper may take on a mentorship role with Chennai Super Kings following Stephen Fleming's departure as head coach.

Also read| Meet Harsh Singh, India's golden boy who made judo history at Commonwealth Games 2026

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Tehseen Poonawalla accuses Delhi Police of house arrest ahead of E20 protest, slams Nitin Gadkari
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