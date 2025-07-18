Rishabh Pant to miss Manchester Test against England? Former head coach Ravi Shastri gives shocking verdict, says...

Indian vice-captain Rishabh Pant injured his finger during the 3rd Test against England at Lord's, following which Dhruv Jurel filled in for him for the remainder of the game.

Team India is all set to lock horns with England at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester in the 4th Test. Despite Ravindra Jadeja's stellar performance in the 4th innings of the Lord's Test, India lost the game by 22 runs. With this loss, India is trailing 2-1 in the 5-match Test series. The upcoming game at Manchester is a do-or-die game for India, as it will decide whether India be able to either win or draw the series. In the previous game, Indian vice-captain Rishabh Pant suffered a finger injury, following which Dhruv Jurel was called for the wicketkeeping duties for the remainder of the match.

Will Rishabh Pant play Manchester Test against England despite finger injury?

Former head coach Ravi Shastri opined that Pant should not play the upcoming Test. ''I don't think he should go in as a specialist batter if he can't keep because he will have to field. If he fields, that will be worse. With the gloves, at least there is some protection. Without gloves, if he gets something that stings in there, then it won't be very good. It'll only worsen the injury,'' Shastri said on the ICC Review podcast.

''You've got to see if it is a break. If it is a break or a fracture, then he rather rests it and comes fully fit at The Oval. He won't get a substitute now. Now they'll know that he has been injured. When you pick the team for the next Test, he'll have to keep and he'll have to bat,'' he added.

Before Shastri, current assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate hinted on Pant's inclusion in the Playing XI for the 4th Test. ''He will bat in Manchester before the Test. I don’t think you’re gonna keep Rishabh out of the Test no matter what. He batted with quite a lot of pain in the 3rd Test, and it’s only going to get easier on his finger,'' Doeschate said.

Meanwhile, the India vs England match at Old Trafford will commence on July 23.