Rishabh Pant to miss 2-match Test series against West Indies in October? Here's what we know so far

CRICKET
A piece of bad news has arrived for Indian Test cricket as Rishabh Pant might miss the upcoming 2-match series at home against the West Indies. Know the full story here.
Team India's star wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant is set to miss the upcoming 2-match Test series at home against the West Indies, starting October 2 in Ahmedabad. A selection meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 24, and the Ajit Agarkar-led panel will announce the 15-member squad for the home series.
Pant, who was the vice-captain of the Indian Test squad in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England, sustained a fracture in his left foot on the opening day of the 4th Test in Manchester.
Since then, Pant has been off the action and awaiting further updates from the BCCI medical team before he can resume his job on the field. After the Test series against West Indies at home, Team India will travel to Australia for a limited-overs series, which will begin on October 19.
In the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Dhruv Jurel replaced Pant in the last two games against England. Jurel is currently busy with a multi-day game with Australia for India A in Lucknow. Apart from Jurel, selectors might also be interested in picking Nitish Kumar Reddy and Devdutt Padikkal for the Test series.
In the 5-match Test series against England, Pant ended his stint as the 6th highest run-getter and 4th highest Indian scorer with 479 runs, including two centuries and three fifties.
For those unversed, India is currently in the third spot of the new cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) and will be aiming to jump higher in the standings.