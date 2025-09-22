Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump's H-1B visa fee hike: Professionals in THIS field may be exempt from new order

Pakistan’s desperate move, PM Shehbaz Sharif urges ministries to work harder for CPEC 2 project, calls it last opportunity from China

DNA TV Show: After tariff, now visa 'war' begins between Trump and Xi

BIG SHOCK to Jacqueline Fernandez, Kick actress fails to get relief from Supreme Court in money laundering case

Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2: Bhumi Pednekar, Tabu react to actress' removal from Prabhas-starrer, 5-hour shift, double-salary demands

SHOCKING! 13-year-old Afghani boy sneaks into flight’s landing gear, travels from Kabul to Delhi, he revealed...

Delhi NCR to get another expressway, to connect Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Jewar Airport; check details

Hurricane Gabrielle: Storm intensifies into a Category 3 hurricane; analysts express concerns

Rishabh Pant to miss 2-match Test series against West Indies in October? Here's what we know so far

Marco actor Unni Mukundan in trouble a day after confirming to star in PM Narendra Modi biopic, court summons him in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump's H-1B visa fee hike: Professionals in THIS field may be exempt from new order

Trump's H-1B visa fee hike: Professionals in THIS field may be exempt

Pakistan’s desperate move, PM Shehbaz Sharif urges ministries to work harder for CPEC 2 project, calls it last opportunity from China

Pakistan’s desperate move, PM Shehbaz Sharif urges ministries to work harder for

DNA TV Show: After tariff, now visa 'war' begins between Trump and Xi

DNA TV Show: After tariff, now visa 'war' begins between Trump and Xi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Rishabh Pant to miss 2-match Test series against West Indies in October? Here's what we know so far

A piece of bad news has arrived for Indian Test cricket as Rishabh Pant might miss the upcoming 2-match series at home against the West Indies. Know the full story here.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 11:53 PM IST

Rishabh Pant to miss 2-match Test series against West Indies in October? Here's what we know so far
Rishabh Pant was the vice-captain of the Indian Test squad in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Team India's star wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant is set to miss the upcoming 2-match Test series at home against the West Indies, starting October 2 in Ahmedabad. A selection meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 24, and the Ajit Agarkar-led panel will announce the 15-member squad for the home series.

 

What happened to Rishabh Pant?

 

Pant, who was the vice-captain of the Indian Test squad in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England, sustained a fracture in his left foot on the opening day of the 4th Test in Manchester.

 

Since then, Pant has been off the action and awaiting further updates from the BCCI medical team before he can resume his job on the field. After the Test series against West Indies at home, Team India will travel to Australia for a limited-overs series, which will begin on October 19.

 

Who will replace Pant in Test series against West Indies?

 

In the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Dhruv Jurel replaced Pant in the last two games against England. Jurel is currently busy with a multi-day game with Australia for India A in Lucknow. Apart from Jurel, selectors might also be interested in picking Nitish Kumar Reddy and Devdutt Padikkal for the Test series.

 

In the 5-match Test series against England, Pant ended his stint as the 6th highest run-getter and 4th highest Indian scorer with 479 runs, including two centuries and three fifties.

 

For those unversed, India is currently in the third spot of the new cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) and will be aiming to jump higher in the standings.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shardiya Navratri 2025: 7 must-visit places to experience magic of Ramlila in Delhi-NCR
Navratri 2025: 7 must-visit places to experience magic of Ramlila in Delhi-NCR
October 2025 Festivals Calendar: Key dates for Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath puja, Bhai dooj and other festivals
October 2025 Festivals Calendar: Key dates for Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali, more
Aamir Khan will work with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan only if this condition is met: 'I think we three are...'
Aamir Khan will work with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan only if...
IB ACIO Exam 2025 Answer Key released at mha.gov.in, get direct link HERE
IB ACIO Exam 2025 Answer Key released at mha.gov.in, get direct link HERE
Donald Trump administration set to make another BIG announcement on..., US President says,' we can't let people...'
Donald Trump administration set to make another BIG announcement on...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE