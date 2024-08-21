Rishabh Pant to join MS Dhoni's CSK ahead of IPL 2025? DC captain's latest Instagram post leaves fans wondering

Following the departure of long-time head coach Ricky Ponting, Delhi Capitals is currently in a period of transition, sparking speculation about the future direction of the IPL franchise. Despite assembling strong squads over the years, the team has often fallen short of expectations, with their runner-up finish in IPL 2020 standing as their best performance to date. In an effort to turn things around, the team has made changes to their backroom staff and is now on the lookout for a new head coach for the upcoming season.

While the identity of Ponting's successor remains uncertain, there have been rumors swirling around the future of captain Rishabh Pant. Pant recently made a competitive return in IPL 2024 after a lengthy recovery from injuries sustained in a car accident. Reports suggest that DC may not be entirely satisfied with Pant's performance as captain, despite his impressive record as a player. With 3284 runs from 111 matches, Pant is the all-time leading run-scorer for DC and their most experienced player, having spent eight seasons with the team.

Amidst the speculation, Pant recently shared a post on his Instagram account that has sparked further discussion. Some users believe that the post may hint at a potential move to the Chennai Super Kings, adding to the uncertainty surrounding Pant's future with Delhi Capitals.

Pant recently posted a collage featuring himself alongside the legendary actor Rajinikanth, both seated in a similar pose. The Indian cricketer captioned the image with the word 'Thalaiva'.

Rajinikanth is affectionately known as 'Thalaiva' by his fans, a term that translates to 'leader'. This has led fans to draw comparisons with MS Dhoni, the former captain of CSK, who is also referred to as 'Thala' (leader) by his supporters.

According to a report, Sourav Ganguly, the Director of Cricket for DC, is eager to see Pant continue as the franchise captain. However, CSK will be on the lookout for a top-notch wicketkeeper-batsman if Dhoni decides to retire from the IPL. Given Pant's impressive credentials, he would certainly be a suitable candidate for the role.

