Rishabh Pant to bat on day 5 of 4th Test vs England? Batting coach issues BIG update on India's vice captain's availability

CRICKET
Rishabh Pant batted through intense pain from a fractured toe to score a vital half-century for India on Day 2 of the 4th Test. However, there were several speculations that weather he will play on day 5 or not. Now to clear all the rumors, India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has shared big update.
India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, gave an injury update regarding Indian wicketkeeper/batter Rishabh Pant, who was forced to leave the field when a toe-crushing yorker from England pacer Chris Woakes struck him on the right foot. Kotak said Pant will be seeing batting in the final day of the fourth Test against England at Manchester.
The left-hander was in visible pain and could not continue batting, raising concerns over his participation in the rest of the match.
In one of the most courageous displays seen on a cricket field, Pant batted through intense pain from a fractured toe to score a vital half-century for India on Day 2 of the fourth Test.
While talking to the media, Kotak said, "Rishabh, I think he will bat tomorrow."
Kotak also praised the Indian skipper, Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul's partnership. Rahul and Gill steadied India's innings with a patient and stellar stand of 174 runs.
"I think a lot of belief and determination, KL and Gil has shown. Obviously, it is tough when you lose two early wickets. But I think at lunchtime also, I felt they had that belief that we will take some time. See first 10-15 overs and then take it from there. So absolutely brilliant the way they batted," he added.
India finished Day 4 on 174/2 and are now 137 runs behind England. If the Indian team is able to salvage the match on the fifth and final day on Sunday, it will be an achievement in itself.
England went wicketless in the final session as Indian batters added 126 runs to their tally, with KL Rahul 87* and Shubman Gill 78* unbeaten on the crease.
India started the third session at 86/2 with Gill, who looked in fine touch, notched up his eighth Test fifty and fourth against England off 77 deliveries. His innings has been laced with eight delightful boundaries, showing great control and intent at the crease. He was batting on 52 off 80 deliveries. At the other end, KL Rahul played the perfect support role, remaining unbeaten on 30 with two boundaries to his name.