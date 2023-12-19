Rishabh Pant to attend IPL Auction 2024 in Dubai

Pant, who is 25 years old, is set to become the first reigning captain to actively participate in a live IPL auction.

Rishabh Pant is all set to attend the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Dubai today. This will mark the first official engagement for the India wicketkeeper/batter since his near-fatal accident on New Year's Eve last year.

While it has not been confirmed whether Pant will be raising the paddle, a member of the ownership group of the Delhi Capitals has confirmed his presence at the auction to Cricbuzz. The member also revealed that Pant will be participating in IPL 2024 next year and will lead the side as well. It is expected that Pant will be fully fit by the end of February. As previously reported, the IPL is scheduled to start in the last week of March, most likely on March 22.

Pant, who is 25 years old, is set to become the first reigning captain to actively participate in a live IPL auction. Alongside Pant, coach Ricky Ponting will be present at the Delhi Capitals auction table. Pant was actively involved in the team's planning for the auction and participated in the meeting with coach Ponting, according to franchise sources.

The upcoming auction will feature several prominent figures, including Gautam Gambhir, who has recently taken on the role of mentor for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Gambhir has already made his way to Dubai and will be seated at the Knight Riders' table.

Representing the Mumbai Indians will be Akash Ambani, while Ness Wadia of the Punjab Kings is also in attendance. Jay Mehta, the owner of the Knight Riders, has also graced us with his presence here in Dubai. It is anticipated that the majority of the owners from the ten franchises will be present at this event.