CRICKET

Rishabh Pant steps in as guardian angel for tea seller's daughter facing financial barriers

Jyoti, who excelled academically but lacked the funds required to pay college entrance fees for a Bachelor of Computer Applications degree, nearly saw her future slip away until Pant stepped in with timely support.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 04:15 PM IST

Rishabh Pant steps in as guardian angel for tea seller's daughter facing financial barriers

India’s dynamic wicket-keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has consistently been lively on the field and friendly off it. Whether it’s his bold batting style or his witty remarks behind the stumps, the 27-year-old Pant continues to capture hearts globally. However, this time, he has made headlines for an act beyond cricket – a touching charitable deed that is gaining traction on social media.

Pant extends support to student in need

In a touching display of kindness, Rishabh Pant has stepped in to provide financial support to Jyoti Kanaboor Math, a talented student from Karnataka, who faced challenges in pursuing her Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) due to economic hardships. Despite achieving commendable results in her Class 12 exams (II PUC), Jyoti’s aspirations of attending college appeared to be fading due to her family’s financial struggles.

Her father, who runs a modest tea stall, was unable to cover her college entrance fees. With limited options available, Jyoti approached a local contractor, Anil Hunashikatti, for help. Anil, a friend of Pant, shared the girl’s situation with the cricketer, and what followed touched hearts across the nation.

Without hesitation, Pant transferred Rs 40,000, covering an entire semester’s tuition fees, allowing Jyoti to enroll in college and take her first step towards a brighter future.

“I finished my II PUC in Galagali and had a dream to study for a BCA course. But our financial situation at home was not acceptable. I went to Anil Hunashikatti Anna (brother), and he contacted his friends at Bengaluru. They informed Rishabh Pant about my case, and he assisted me,” Jyoti told IANS.

This is not the first occasion that the Delhi Capitals star has gone above and beyond to show appreciation to his fans. In a previous instance, Pant had already helped another student with Rs 90,000, enabling them to complete their engineering degree.

In terms of his professional life, Pant is currently recovering from an injury and is expected to return to the field in six weeks. His comeback is highly anticipated by both fans and analysts, especially with a busy schedule ahead for India.

Whether he is battling with a bat in hand or quietly fighting through acts of generosity, Rishabh Pant continues to be a true champion – both on and off the field. His contributions reach far beyond cricket, exemplifying how sports figures can leverage their influence to create meaningful and lasting change.

