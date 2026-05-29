Rishabh Pant steps down as LSG captain after disastrous IPL 2026 campaign

Rishabh Pant has reportedly stepped down as Lucknow Super Giants captain after a disappointing IPL 2026 season. LSG failed to meet expectations despite a star-studded squad, with Pant’s leadership and batting form coming under intense scrutiny throughout the campaign.

In a significant turn of events that has reverberated throughout the cricketing community, Rishabh Pant has resigned as the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) effective immediately. The franchise officially announced this development on Friday, May 29, revealing that they have graciously accepted the star wicketkeeper-batter’s request to step down from his leadership role after a thoroughly disappointing season.

In an official statement released by the franchise, LSG's Director of Cricket, Tom Moody, addressed the leadership transition with transparency: "Rishabh approached the franchise with his request and we have respectfully accepted it. These decisions are never easy. We are grateful for everything Rishabh has brought to this dressing room as captain. Our focus now is on the collective — rebuilding."

The Dream Signing Turns Into a Nightmare

Pant’s exit signifies a shocking and sudden conclusion to a leadership period that commenced with extraordinary anticipation. During the IPL 2025 mega auction, he was the main attraction and a dream acquisition for Lucknow. The franchise broke records to secure his services, investing an astonishing ₹27 Crore to position him as the focal point of their long-term strategy.

However, the hefty price tag brought with it immense pressure, and the recently concluded IPL 2026 season turned out to be a complete disaster for both the player and the team. Under Pant's leadership, the Lucknow Super Giants faced a nightmarish season, plummeting to the very bottom of the 10-team points table. LSG could only manage four wins out of their 14 league matches, finishing the tournament in 10th place with a paltry eight points and a disheartening Net Run Rate of -0.740.

A Testing Season for the Franchise

The team's strategic missteps, combined with a total loss of home advantage at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium, led them to be one of the first franchises to be mathematically ruled out of the playoff contention. While individual brilliance shone through in sporadic moments—like Mitchell Marsh's impressive run-scoring or young Prince Yadav's breakout 16-wicket haul—the team consistently struggled to function as a unified force. Pant himself found it difficult to regain his explosive form, accumulating only 312 runs throughout the season at an average of 28.36, which is significantly below the high expectations set for a Rs 27 Crore player.

By resigning, Pant seeks to free himself from the tactical responsibilities of captaincy, allowing him to concentrate entirely on his dynamic batting and wicketkeeping roles. For LSG, the search for a new leader starts right away as the franchise aims to start fresh, implement a thorough reset, and construct a team that can compete for their first IPL trophy in the upcoming cycle.

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