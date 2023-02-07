Rishabh Pant shares new picture, says 'to sit out and breathe fresh air feels so blessed'

Rishabh Pant shares picture, says 'to sit out and breathe fresh air feels so blessed' (file photo)

Team India cricketer Rishabh Pant has shared a new post while recovering from his injuries. The 25-year-old player took to Instagram Stories to share a picture. The picture shows his view while sitting outside his room at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

He has been recovering from injuries he sustained in a car accident on December 30 while going to his home town in Uttarakhand's Roorkee. Sharing the picture, Pant wrote, "Never knew just able to sit out and breathe fresh air feels so blessed."

Pant's car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The horrific car accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district when he was driving home in Roorkee. The cricketer went on to suffer two cuts on his forehead, and a ligament tear in his right knee, ankle, toe and back.

Reports suggest that he will be on the side-lines for an extended period and will miss the Test series against Australia and the 50-over ODI World Cup scheduled later this year.

Pant last played for India in the Test series against Bangladesh on December 22 in which the Men in Blue won the series by 2-0 to keep themselves in contention for the World Test Championship Final later this year.

READ | Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding triggers meme fest on social media: These posts will make you ROLF