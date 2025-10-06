Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 5: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor film sees 75% fall on first Monday, earns just Rs...
Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal plans BIG move, considers offering Rs 15080 crore...
Vijay Deverakonda escapes unhurt in minor car accident, visuals of damaged car surface on social media - Watch
PM Modi condemns attack on CJI BR Gavai: 'No place for such...'
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta makes caste remarks, stirs controversy, says Brahmins...
Ratan Tata’s beloved dog steals the show at annual ‘Aashirwad Ceremony’ in Mumbai
Rishabh Pant set to return to cricket field after injury hiatus? Check major update on wicketkeeper batter's health
Who is Fateh Portugal, man linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claims responsibility for multiple shootings in Canada?
Lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who hurled shoe at CJI BR Gavai in Supreme Court, suspended
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa announce second pregnancy; share romantic photo with baby bump: 'We are pregnant again'
CRICKET
Rishabh Pant, who sustained a foot injury during the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy, is all set to make a comeback to the cricketing field. Know more about his latest health update here.
Team India's star wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant could make a comeback to the cricket field in the last week of October. Yes, you read it right! Pant, who has been out of action after the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy earlier this year, could be seen playing in the Ranji Trophy. As per a report by the Times of India (TOI), the BCCI medical team will assess Pant's foot at Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence (CoE). There is a chance that Pant might get clearance by October 10 at CoE.
He was earlier scheduled to recover from injury and play the ongoing 2-match Test series against the West Indies. ''As of now, there is a likelihood he could be cleared by Oct 10. An assessment is due this week. It has been a long recovery for him. The BCCI medical team doesn't want to take any chances,'' TOI reported, quoting a BCCI source.
''Pant has said he should be available for the Ranji Trophy matches in Delhi from October 25. He has conveyed that it will be subjected to fitness and clearance from the BCCI medical team,'' a top DDCA source told TOI.
Pant is also expected to make a comeback to international cricket with the home series against the Proteas, starting November 14. Ahead of the 2-match series, Rishabh Pant could be seen playing a couple of domestic games in the Ranji Trophy. It will be interesting to see whether Pant's medical report allows him to return to action or not.