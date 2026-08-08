Rishabh Pant seeks land in Uttarakhand after paying Rs 28 crore tax; CM Pushkar Singh Dhami responds

Rishabh Pant made a late-night request to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, seeking land to build a home in the state. The India star’s request came after he reportedly paid Rs 28.34 crore in tax, prompting a response from CM Dhami.

Rishabh Pant got everyone’s attention online with a late-night plea to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Pant asked for help buying land in his home state, explaining he’s been trying unsuccessfully to relocate from Delhi to Uttarakhand.

Right now, Pant’s in Sri Lanka, getting ready for a two-match Test series starting August 15. Born in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Pant made it clear he isn’t asking for a freebie—he wants to purchase government land at its fixed price. He said this problem has dragged on for three years, and he still hasn’t been able to buy the land.

Early Saturday, Pant publicly appealed to the Chief Minister. He wrote on X, “Hello Sir, how are you? It’s been a long time for me, especially as someone from Uttarakhand. I’ve been trying to buy land to move back from Delhi, but I haven’t found anything suitable here.”

@pushkardhami hello sir how’s you ??? It’s a long time for me especially being local from Uttrakhand . I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttrakhand and I couldn’t find anything facilitating and big to live here I love my Uttrakhand. My humble request… — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 7, 2026

He continued, “I love Uttarakhand very much. I’m asking you to help me with the land purchase—it’s become a real nightmare dealing with all the paperwork. There’s also another land issue from when I was promoting the state that hasn’t been resolved.”

Pant added, “I want to return home and help my people in Uttarakhand. Please look into this. It’s already been three years, and I haven’t gotten any land.”

He finished with, “If I can get it at government rates, at least I can finally build my first house here. I really don’t know how to go about it.”

Pant’s post quickly went viral, and Chief Minister Dhami soon responded. In his reply, Dhami called Pant the pride of Uttarakhand. He praised Pant’s achievements and said they have brought recognition to the state across the country and the world. Dhami said he’s asked the concerned officials to look into the matter, and promised they’ll get in touch with Pant and provide all possible help according to the rules.

प्रिय ऋषभ, आप उत्तराखण्ड के गौरव हैं। आपने अपने शानदार खेल और उपलब्धियों से देश-दुनिया में देवभूमि का नाम रोशन किया है। अपनी मातृभूमि के प्रति आपका यह प्रेम और यहां वापस आकर योगदान देने की भावना अत्यंत सराहनीय है।



आपके द्वारा उठाए गए विषय के संबंध में संबंधित अधिकारियों को… https://t.co/v3iFQVpxUK — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 8, 2026

Pant’s roots are in Roorkee, Haridwar district. He started playing cricket there but moved to Delhi to chase a professional career. Over the years, he’s become one of India’s top wicketkeeper-batsmen. Although he represents Delhi in domestic cricket, Pant never lost touch with his home state, and now he’s openly urging to contribute by making Uttarakhand his base.

His connection with the Uttarakhand government isn’t new—he became the state’s brand ambassador in August 2022. The government had said then that his success would inspire young people in Uttarakhand to excel in sports.

Now, almost four years later, Pant is again in the spotlight—this time for his desire to return home and build a house. It’s worth noting that just a few days ago, he became Uttarakhand’s highest individual taxpayer for 2025-26, paying Rs 23.84 crore in income tax. He topped the individual list and ranked fourth among all non-corporate taxpayers.

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