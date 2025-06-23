On Day 4 of the Headingley Test, Rishabh Pant scripted history after he smashed another century in the game. With this feat, he became the first Indian player ever to...

Rishabh Pant is scripting history with each innings of India's tour of England. After hitting a century in the first innings of the Headingley Test, the Indian vice-captain smashed another one on Day 4, etching his name in history books. With this milestone, Pant has become the only Indian player ever to score twin tons on England soil. He also became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score 100 in each innings of a Test match

IND vs ENG Headingley Test Day 4

After losing skipper Shubman Gill early on Day 4, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul built a solid platform for Team India, with both scoring centuries against England. After the end of the second Session, IND were 298/4 with both centurions at the crease. However, their innings also ended soon after as Pant departed at 118, whereas Rahul was dismissed at 137.

So far in the Headingley Test, 56 centuries have been scored and England are still to bat in the second innings. These centurions include Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (2), Shubman Gill, Ollie Pope, and KL Rahul.

Will Team India be able to pull up a victory at Headingley, Leeds, after a long gap of 23 years? Stay tuned to out Match Live for all the live and latest updates from the game.